REPORTS: Kevin Ollie may get look-see in rest of season but expect ‘full blown search’

Reports Tuesday morning have the Brooklyn Nets giving interim head coach Kevin Ollie a shot at the team’s coaching vacancy but the expectation is that he’ll be among many candidates for Jacque Vaughn’s now empty office in a “full-blown” coaching search.

The Nets made the promotion official Tuesday morning…

Ollie and Sean Marks are expected to speak with the media Tuesday evening following Ollie’s first practice. Ollie’s first game is Thursday vs. the Raptors in Toronto.

Both Adam Zagoria of nj.com overnight and Shams Charania Tuesday morning said Ollie who took UConn to the 2014 NCAA championship will get a “long look” to impress decision makers. Zagoria wrote:

One league source told NJ Advance Media Ollie, 51, “would get a long look” as the full-time replacement for Vaughn.

On FanDuel’s Run It Back show, Charania said that Ollie will be “part of the process” but that the Nets plan a “full-blown” search for a new head coach to replace Jacque Vaughn dismissed on Monday morning. He also implied that Marks will lead the search...

“Kevin Ollie could be part of the process but the Nets are going to have a full-blown coaching search,” Charania argued. “Sean Marks will be on his fifth coach in eight plus years he’s run the franchise as GM. That’s a lot of coaches.

(Eight seems a bit high even if you count Vaughn twice and Tony Brown who was elevated from Lionel Hollins assistant to head coach at around the same time in 2016 when Marks replaced Billy King.)

“But look at Kevin Ollie,” Charania added. “He had a 13-year NBA career. He’s been known as a leader. He’s a championship coach at the University of Connecticut about a decade ago winning an NCAA title there. He was a finalist for the Pistons job last year that went to Monty Williams.

“So Kevin Ollie has proven over the course of his playing career as well as his coaching career that he’s a guy who can be looked at as a leader of men, an x’s and o’s coach. Now, he’s going to have an opportunity to over the second part of the season to really bring accountability and structure to Brooklyn.”

The Nets remaining schedule of 28 games is among the easiest, if not the easiest in the NBA, although only 11 of them will be at Barclays Center. Ollie also has an advantage that Vaughn did not have through the first 54 games of the season: a clear injury report. After being among the league leaders in injuries all season, the Nets list only Dariq Whitehead, the rookie wing who underwent season-ending leg surgery earlier this month.

While the coaching search may not yet have been organized, the Nets job will be among the most attractive openings. Also, as more than one pundit has said, the choice of the head coach will likely define the Nets strategy going forward.

“It will show a lot about the state of the franchise,” said one league source. “If they go with one of the 60-year-old retreads vs. someone who is less ‘win now.’”

So far, other than Ollie, the name most mentioned as a serious candidate is Mike Budenholzer, the former Bucks head coach who was fired in May 2003 after losing to the Heat despite being a huge favorite. Budenholzer led Milwaukee to the 2021 NBA championship. He is still being paid by the Bucks. Marks who with Budenholzer in San Antonio is know to respect the 54-year-old X’s and 0’s skills.

There are a number of assistants who are seen as ready for the next step, including Chris Quinn and Sam Cassell, assistants with the Heat and Celtics respectively. Both played for the Nets in New Jersey. Another rising assistant is Sean Sweeney, a former Nets assistant under Jason Kidd who is working with Kidd for the third team now in Dallas.