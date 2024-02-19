For Kevin Ollie, a chance to motivate again

Back in late November, the Brooklyn Nets suffered a brutal loss to an undermanned Charlotte Hornets team.

Jacque Vaughn who’d known Kevin Ollie since their high school days in Los Angeles had the man who was now his top assistant speak to the team.

“I’ve known this dude for a long time,” Vaughn said of Ollie. “He’s a couple of years older than me, but his high school was nine blocks from my high school. I played against him as a ninth grader.”

And while Ollie, a 13-year NBA veteran, had a well-honed reputation for development, winning an NCAA title at UConn in 2014, Vaughn knew he had another talent, motivating players. So, after the Nets lost to the Hornets, that skill came into play, big time. Ollie delivered a pre-game speech prior to the Nets facing off against the Magic on December 2.

“The coaches were pissed off and so were we after that Charlotte [loss] and let it be known,” Mikal Bridges said. “Coming in the next day, they were just fired up and ready for the next game knowing that game was unacceptable. So they just had us all locked in and [Coach Ollie], that’s just how he is as a coach, too. He’s really forceful at getting you motivated and ready for the game, so we definitely needed it.”

The contents of the talk have not been revealed but it worked. In that game vs. Orlando, Bridges scored 26 points in the first quarter, had 34 points by halftime, and finished with 42 points. More importantly, Brooklyn took down the Magic, one of the NBA’s hottest teams at the time, in a 129-104 blowout at Barclays.

Bridges wasn’t the only players impressed that night as C.J. Holmes reported back then.

You love it,” Cam Johnson said. “And we responded to it. I thought it was a great scout, a great message by him to get us ready for the game.”

“He’s a guy that’s played at the highest level who has won championships,” Spencer Dinwiddie said. “Sometimes you just need that other voice, that kind of stern voice. Everybody has an uncle that might be on him a little bit tougher than his pops, right? You kind of tune out your pops sometimes, right? But your uncle steps in and keeps you on track. So I think it’s kind of that vibe.”

Now, that motivational skill — that vibe — will be on full display as Ollie, 51, has been elevated to interim head coach, replacing Vaughn, the man who hired him.

As anyone who’s watched college basketball knows, Ollie had a fall from grace after the UConn championship. The NCAA filed numerous charges against the Huskies and Ollie was let go. Ollie sued after the school refused to pay him what was remaining on his contract. Ultimately, the two sides settled for $3.9 million, ending “all outstanding matters related to his former employment,” the two sides said in a joint statement.

Once that was settled, Ollie returned to his first love as coaching director at Overtime Elite, the pro program that offers high school prospects an alternative to college and the G League’s Ignite program. Two of his stars from OE, the Thompson twins were taken at Nos. 4 and 5 in last June’s NBA Draft.

Now, he’s back in first chair, his initial one as a pro. There are those who wonder how he’ll do. Will he be able to push pro players they way he did teenagers at UConn and Overtime Elite? Does his motivational style have legs or will players consider preachy before long?

We’ll start to find out Thursday in Toronto.