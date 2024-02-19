OUT: Jacque Vaughn dismissed; Kevin Ollie named interim head coach

Jacque Vaughn, who joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2016 as an assistant coach and had two stints as an interim head coach before finally securing the top job a year ago, has been fired.

The dismissal, announced early Monday morning, came five days after the Nets lost to the Boston Celtics by 50 points, the second biggest margin in franchise history.

After Adrian Wojnarowski, Shams Charania and Chris Hayes all reported the dismissal, the Nets put out a statement from Sean Marks, who had hired Vaughn as one of his first acts as GM and had been Vaughn’s biggest advocate.

Separately, the Nets said an interim coach will be named in the “near future.” Then, later Monday, Woj tweeted that Kevin Ollie, Vaughn’s No. 2, will replace Vaughn on an interim basis.

ESPN Sources: The Brooklyn Nets are promoting assistant Kevin Ollie to interim head coach. He’ll run practice on Tuesday and start coaching on Thursday vs. the Toronto Raptors. pic.twitter.com/oNb0YLwFF2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2024

The Nets play again on Thursday vs. the Raptors. The team will have a light practice Tuesday, then a full practice Wednesday, playing then fly to Toronto.

Of Vaughn’s eight assistants — all of whom he hired — four have head coaching experience, led by Ollie, who won the NCAA championship with UConn in 2014, and Will Weaver, who has been head coach of the Long Island Nets, the Sydney Kings of Australia’s NBL. and Paris Basket of the Serie A of the French League. Also, assistants Ronnie Burrell and Adam Caporn were head coaches of the Nets G League affiliate on Long Island. Two other assistants have been Summer League head coaches.

Other then his time on the Nets bench this season, Ollie has no NBA coaching experience. He played 14 seasons in the NBA before joining UConn.

Ian Begley of SNY reported that JV had lost the confidence of key players but that the organization believed his lack of performance would hinder the Nets ability to attract star players in the future.

Nets say they have fired head coach Jacque Vaughn. Several players had lost confidence in Vaughn amid Nets’ struggles, per SNY sources. Some within Nets had concerns that Vaughn could hinder their chances at landing a top player, SNY sources say. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 19, 2024

Vaughn later issued a statement through ESPN.

To Joe Tsai, Clara Wu-Tsai, Ollie Weisberg, Sam Zussman, Sean Marks and front office, Nets coaches, staff, players, BSE family and the entire Brooklyn borough: It was a pleasure being your Head Coach. I hope each individual I interacted with felt respected and valued. Just know I gave you everything I had every single day. Onto the next chapter. Amor Fati.

In his last comment on Vaughn prior to Monday’s news, Marks had this to say about Vaughn on February 8 when commenting on the trade deadline.

“I look at how he’s connecting with these guys both on and off the court and i see the sweat equity from not only Jacque but from his coaching staff on a daily basis and that is absolutely to be respected beyond belief and he’s giving it all,” Marks told reporters.

“He’s giving everything he can and he never knows who’s he got for tonight’s game and we just took a couple of players from him tonight. He knows what’s expected — I think we all do. Our job is to put a sustainable product on the floor and give the fanbase something to cheer and root for.”

Vaughn got the job after Steve Nash was fired less than two weeks into the 2022-23 season. He was initially named interim head coach, then a little more than a week later was named head coach and on February 21 of last year, the Nets signed Vaughn to a four-year extension. He is making about $5 million this season, per league sources.

Counting his two terms as interim head coach following the departures of Kenny Atkinson and Nash, Vaughn’s record is 71-68.

Vaughn’s fate may very well have been sealed when the Nets lost to the Celtics in Boston by 50 points last Wednesday, 136-86. At the time, Mikal Bridges took issue with the Nets game plan and adjustments as well as the overall effort.

“That’s the biggest part, whatever the game plan was, we have to do that with effort. We didn’t have that, especially in the beginning,” Bridges said. “You can’t just let this go and think like, oh let it drop, like no. You got beat by 50, it’s not just let it go. A lot of sh– is not right, and you gotta fix it...

“We got to know what we’re doing, we got to come as a team, as coaches and figuring out a game plan. It can’t be the same with everybody. It can’t be the same; everybody’s different,” he added. “With Ben out there, it’s different. He could dribble handoff and stop because [of] how teams guard him. We got four guards out there with [Nic] Claxton, it’s a different game. So just kind of know how to play that way and adjust off that.”

Overall, the season has been a disappointment. The Nets had hoped to compete if not contend with the goal being their sixth straight post-season appearance. However, Brooklyn is currently 21-33, two and a half games out of 10th place and the play-in tournament, but they’ve lost 23 of their last 31 games. In addition, the team was fined $100,000 by the league under the player participation policy for sitting most of its rotation on December 27 which reportedly embarrassed team co-owner Joe Tsai.

Bridges also took public issue with that decision although it’s uncertain how much was in his head coach’s control.

Tsai of course had to have made the ultimate decision working with Marks. The question now is with Vaughn gone, what will be the ramifications for the Nets GM. Marks personally chose both Nash and Vaughn without an extensive, if any, coaching search. At the very least, Vaughn’s departure will likely ensure an extensive coaching search come the off-season.

Marks position remains unclear. He has had a solid relationship with Tsai through various controversies and disappointments in Brooklyn — “like peas in a pod,” said one league source — but his record with coaching hires could ultimately sink him.

After news of Vaughn’s dismissal broke, Charania added some color to Brooklyn’s decision on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back:

"Jacque Vaughn, fired by the Brooklyn Nets...The Nets have a lot of questions, who's going to be the interim, who's going to be the long term head coach."@ShamsCharania on the Nets firing Jacque Vaughn.



: https://t.co/qYBPWhYgh7 pic.twitter.com/ZTD9oGYAxe — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 19, 2024

Specifically, Charania highlights specific issues that Brooklyn’s roster had with their head coach, telling Michelle Beadle that key players like Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie had been “pretty vocal behind the scenes, for months now, about how the offense was running,” that it was being “run improperly, without structure.”

He cited that Vaughn came into training camp with the hopes of installing a “free-for-all offense,” but that “the team has been pretty bonded on ... developing a hierarchy was important.”

Charania also reported, to much laughter from Run It Back’s hosts, that Vaughn had designed much of the offense around Ben Simmons, promptly sinking the team into a hole once Simmons started to miss games with a nerve impingement in his lower left back.