As Brooklyn Nets season rolls on, Jalen Wilson keeps surprising

The night of the 2023 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets draft team, led by director of player evaluation B.J. Johnson, was excited as they approached the 51st pick deep in the second round. A player who they had liked for a while was still on the board and when it came their turn to pick and Jalen Wilson was right there, a cheer went up.

Wilson was that prototypical late pick with a future. He was an NCAA champion with Kansas a year before the Draft, was coached by one of the college game’s greats, Bill Self, for four years, and was both a first team All-American and winner of the Julius Erving Award, given the nation’s best small forward.

Yes, he was 23, old for a draft pick, the result of his decision to transfer from Michigan to Kansas four years earlier and a redshirt year. There were also questions about his defense, his speed and 3-point shooting. But the Nets liked his versatility, maturity and his record as a winner. For them, if not for other teams, it all balanced out.

So far, so good, as Mark W. Sanchez of the Post writes Monday. As Schwartz notes, when most people think of the Nets’ January 27 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, they automatically conjure up the “punting” game and the subsequent $100,000 fine. But “most people” doesn’t include Wilson and his fans. They think of his sterling performance that night, a two-way player given his first big chance. In 30 minutes vs. Milwaukee, Wilson put up 21 points and 10 rebounds, the first 20/10 double-double for a Brooklyn rookie since Mason Plumlee did it back in 2014. His 11-of-11 performance from the line was the best by a first year player in the NBA this season as well as the best by a Nets rookie since Brook Lopez back in 2009.

It also gave Wilson a chance to check a big box on his bucket list. He defended Giannis Antetokounmpo, something, he said post-game, “I always wanted to do,”

Wilson did it again the first week of February when trade rumors and the usual list of injuries limited the Nets roster. Within a 48-hour period on February 6-7, Wilson played 54 minutes between Long Island and Brooklyn, scored 27 points and grabbed 20 rebounds. Then, two nights later, vs. the Cavaliers, he got his first NBA start, played 40 minutes.

Indeed, it appears that Wilson is being integrated into the rotation as a replacement for the departed Royce O’Neale, traded to the Suns at the deadline. Again, so far, so good. This month, he’s averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 26 minutes while shooting a torrid 69.2% from deep. So much for those 3-point shooting concerns. It doesn’t look like he’ll be returning to Nassau Coliseum as a two-way any time soon, if ever.

“It just always feels good when the coaches trust,” Wilson said this week. “That’s what everyone works for, is to go out there and compete in the biggest moments.”

It appears that Wilson is justifying the Nets’ — and his Jayhawk mentors’ faith in him, as Schwartz writes. Kansas prepared him, Brooklyn is developing him ... and he put in the hard work.

“He’s kind of dealt with every responsibility in every situation,” Grant Long, Wilson’s coach at John H. Guyer High School in Texas, told The Post. “So I think that’s had a huge impact on whatever NBA team he’s on, whatever role he has. He’s ready and experienced for it.”

The Nets will have to wait a while on their two first round picks. Dariq Whitehead, the youngest player ever drafted by the franchise, is out for the season after surgery to treat a stress reaction in his shin, his third procedure in 18 months. Noah Clowney, the second youngest player ever taken by the Nets, has shown some flashes — he had 14 points and four boards in the Bucks game — but he needs some time and his getting it on Long Island. Jalen Wilson, though, has shown that he’s NBA-ready.