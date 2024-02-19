Sabrina Ionescu solidifies role as face of WNBA with 3-point contest

It’s the best feeling in Barclays Center. The sold out crowd is on its feet, the home team is winding down the clock on its way to victory, everybody’s feeling good, and then the magic happens...

Since her professional debut in 2020, Sabrina Ionescu has made a name for herself in the WNBA and the greater basketball community. She’s helped take the New York Liberty from being abandoned in Westchester to sell-outs in Brooklyn. The 26-year-old guard has gotten better each season and has made her fair share of history along the way.

Last summer, for example, she made history as she put on the single best shooting display in NBA/WNBA 3-point contest history when she torched the nets during All Star Weekend in Las Vegas:

It was one more highlight in a young career that is getting more and more decorated by the year. That All Star exhibition inspired awe all around the league and a collaboration with the greatest shooter the game of basketball has ever seen.

We know Stephen Curry’s resume front-to back. First unanimous MVP in NBA history, Finals MVP, ten time All Star and the single season/all time three point leader in pro basketball history. 15 seasons deep, he’s cemented his status as one of the game’s greatest players of all time. He’s also someone that can captivate an audience, as Brooklyn Nets fans know all too well

With the stage set, the two sharpshooters were the highlight of All Star Saturday night in Indianapolis.

There was some discussion about where Sabrina would shoot from, but she quashed that early when she said she’d shoot from the NBA 3-point distance. If you’ve ever heard Liberty coach Sandy Brondello speak, you know full well that Ionescu has NBA range and has shown consistent success from downtown. The distance isn’t new for her and she decided to push herself against the very best the game has ever seen.

Ionescu put on a show as her 26 points tied the winner of the main three point contest, Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks along with Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young, and Karl-Anthony Towns. Curry stole the show as his 29 points led all competitors and added one more championship belt to his resume.

Although she fell a bit short in this contest, Ionescu’s showing had long reaching impact on her and young basketball players. Ionescu talked about the biggest lesson she learned from this experience:

“To just keep believing in myself. You know, 10 years ago, I never would have thought this was possible. And so being able to be up here ... it’s a blessing and an opportunity to even be in the same conversation as Steph and to be able to see how much he’s respected me as a player and a basketball player and a person to want to come out here and do this.”

In a postgame chat with Malika Andrews of ESPN, she added:

“I didn’t back down from the challenge and going up against the best shooter this game has ever seen — and shooting from the NBA line to show all those young kids to not be scared in doing something that has never been done before.”



Interview with Steph and Sabrina: pic.twitter.com/26ORY8Po2u — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 18, 2024

Nike pulled up and let people know

Throughout her young career, Ionescu has been one of the biggest and best ambassadors of the WNBA. She's made lasting relationships with basketball fans here in New York and around the world. She's represented herself well as one of the faces of the league and is part of an exciting next generation of players that is taking the league to higher heights. The WNBA is getting bigger and better by the day, and Ionescu is a huge part of that on and off the court.

It is no exaggeration that at a time when the WNBA is rising, as measured by any metric, the face of the league is Sabrina Elaine Ionescu. Saturday night just solidified it. She may not have won a title yet, like several of her Liberty teammates, nor an MVP, but in world of perceptions, when the public thinks of the WNBA, her face comes up.

Lessons from the past, hope for the future

The big discussion leading up to Stephen vs. Sabrina was if it echoed the famous Battle of the Sexes between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in 1973. At Team USA minicamp in early February, we asked A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces about Stephen vs. Sabrina and she talked about a key difference between this and King vs Riggs:

“Because I feel like we’re in the era of women’s sports. We’re increasing [visibility], and all eyes are really on us. It really is. And it’s in in a positive light. And I think [during the Battle of the Sexes], it was kind of just a lot of beef, back-and-forth. But I think now, we share the mutual respect. We share the mutual respect, and everyone’s just kind of looking more so — not like women versus men but more so like, ‘let’s just continue to grow the game together.’

That mutual respect was evident in the lead up to, during, and after the competition. Stephen vs. Sabrina is another part in an increasing trend of NBA players partnering with women’s basketball and making the game of basketball more inclusive and equitable. Along with Curry, players like Kevin Durant have invested time and resources into growing women's sports across the United States. It’s great for all of us when two of the greatest, most recognizable names in the sport share that platform and help push the game forward in that fashion. (And what’s the over-under on when State Farm starts rolling out a commercial featuring two of its most famous endorsers? I was State Farm Saturday Night, too.)

All Star Saturday was a ratings success and Steph and Sab carried the weekend

It peaked with 5.4 million viewers during the 10-10:15pm ET window, during Steph vs. Sabrina. The whole night averaged 4.6 million viewers (which TNT says is up 31% on last year). https://t.co/0LPCdQ6q9L — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) February 19, 2024

It was also a hit with viewers of all stripes

“For both of them, there was a lot to lose and potentially not a lot to gain. And guess what … they both came out looking like winners.” —@jj_redick on Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu



Watch JJ react to the #NBAAllStar Game and Weekend: https://t.co/eVSieeIZK4 pic.twitter.com/AbYS8Ui5rb — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) February 19, 2024

At least this part of All-Star Weekend was an unmitigated success for basketball all around. Stephen and Sabrina treated the event with reverence and a level of seriousness we didn’t see during the actual All Star Game on Sunday evening. But most importantly, they had fun and made sure to uplift each other throughout the competition. It’s what All Star weekend is about and they made sure to make the sport even more accessible and inclusive for all.

As we move into the next part of 2024, the Liberty will be back to continue on their successful 2023 season. We’ve seen the team maintain its presence in the community during the off-season and grow an even deeper connection with the fans. On the court, they play a fun, winning brand of basketball that has the ‘clays rocking every night and gives everyone coming to Brooklyn a team that’s a legitimate title contender. With Ionescu looking to continue building her legend, she and the Liberty will continue lighting up the court and the box office. And its center will be the woman from Walnut Creek.