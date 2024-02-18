For Dennis Schroder and the Brooklyn Nets, the time is both now and in the future

Dennis Schroder likes where he’s at his career. Following a great summer when he led the German National Team to the FIBA World Cup gold and won the MVP, an honor accorded to some other familiar faces in the past, including Drazen Petrovic, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. And he tells Brian Lewis of the Post that he likes Brooklyn and his new teammates so much he’d consider staying long-term in the borough. He is in the first year of a two-year, $25 million contract signed just before the World Cup last summer.

“Hopefully I can stay here. Of course, I never want to just bounce around. But it is what it is. I understand the business as well, so it’s no hard feelings,” he told Lewis. “But of course to stick with one organization who believes in you and tells you, ‘Oh, yeah, I like what you’re doing,’ of course it’s great.”

Schroder has indeed “bounced around.” The Nets are his seventh team in 11 NBA seasons, his longest stint, five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, his most productive, two years with the Oklahoma City Thunder where he finished eighth, then second in the Sixth Man of the Year balloting. He has a mercurial personality and may on occasion rub people the wrong way, but he seems to be a more mature player at 30.

He likes what he sees with the Brooklyn roster, even after the 50-point loss to the Celtics the last time the Nets took the court before the All-Star Break (which he said he might spend in Germany watching the German league’s in-season tournament, He is the sole owner of his German hometown team, Basketball Loewen Braunschweig of the Basketball Bundesliga.)

“This is vacation, family, whatever, and then get back on the 20th and get to work because I think the next 28 games after All-Star we want to win every single game,” Schröder told Sports+. “We want to get to the playoffs, and we’ve just got a stack every single day to get better,” he said.

“…I want to accomplish the biggest thing, and for us, it’s the playoffs. We’ve got a chance to make it. We’ve got the talent in this group to make it. And I just want everybody to feel the same way. I don’t know how many people went to the postseason before, but that’s when it’s really fun, and I would love for them to have the same goal, and the organization as well and to push for a playoff spot.”

It won’t be easy, although the Nets remaining schedule is regarded as the first or second most attractive in the league. Brooklyn is currently two and a half games behind Atlanta (two behind in the loss column) for the 10th and final spot in the play-in tournament.

And as both his head coach and team captain said after the Celtics loss, it will take Schroder some time to adjust.

“That’s tough,” Mikal Bridges said. “…He’s new. He doesn’t know what [sets] we’re in, and he has the ball. So it’s tough not knowing what we’re doing and kind of running around.

“And you play a team like Boston, you can’t just be freestyling. They’re a really good team and they’re detailed on both ends to the highest level … and you can’t just run around like a chicken with your head cut off. You’ve got to have stuff prepared for them. … It’s tough for Dennis because he hasn’t been here. So he doesn’t know and then now we’re running around, spacing’s bad and then it goes from there.”

Still, even with a whole new offense sets and that switching defense to learn, Schroder emphasized that the team culture should help things.

“Everybody welcomed me. I knew Lonnie [Walker IV], I played with him last season [with the Lakers]. That makes it easier for me to be comfortable because I know him already. But everybody else didn’t give me a feeling that it was my first day or I’m new to this group. Everybody coming up to me and talking to me, I’m doing the same. That’s real positive.

“Of course on the negative side — not really negative side — but I’ve got to learn different schemes now on the defensive end. In Toronto, it was not like the usual defense, so I had to get used to that again. All the offensive plays.”

Schroder has also leaned into a leadership role, telling Lewis that he has spoke to Vaughn about better ways to utilize him and Ben Simmons together.

“I told him that I would like to see how it feels like playing with Ben because I think I can play real fast,” Schröder told Lewis. “And on the defensive end being scrappy and just go in transition. And [Vaughn] was like, OK, because normally I just came in for him and I kind of liked that lineup.

“So just getting used to it when he’s back after All-Star, getting used to that and then try to make a push to win every single game we play.”

Indeed, as Lewis points, that pairing might have been the only positive out of the Boston Massacre(s).

An eight-minute taste of the lead guards paired together in Tuesday’s home loss to the Celtics at least teased potential. The Nets outscored the Celtics by eight points in those minutes, and they were active defensively (a 56.6 Defensive Rating and plus-57.1 net rating).

So far, the trade that brought him to Brooklyn and sent Spencer Dinwiddie to Toronto )who bought him out) has been good business. The Nets saved $5 million in the exchange and wound up with a $20.4 million trade exception, second largest in the NBA and good for a year. More than one league source told NetsDaily they were surprised that the Nets were able to get someone of Schroder’s quality for Dinwiddie who was obviously unhappy in Brooklyn.

Now, the question is whether the deadline deal was a good basketball decision. Schroder and the Nets have 28 games to figure it out.