Steph Curry defeats Sabrina Ionescu in Starry Night Challenge at All-Star Game

Steph Curry retained his title of the best shooter in the world Friday night, but the New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu made him sweat in a tight contest between the NBA and WNBA’s best deep bucker-getters at the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Curry finished with 29 shootout points while Ionescu registered 26 in the one-round competition in the first him-vs-her shooting contest, which was the result of her extraordinary performance at the WNBA All-Star Weekend last summer.

The Liberty star was first up and using the slightly smaller WNBA ball started strong, making 7-of-7 and ultimately racking up her 26 points — making 18-of-27 three’s, but only 11 of the final 20.

Stephen vs Sabrina @sabrina_i20 of the @nyliberty goes off for 26 points pic.twitter.com/pYPmLnqroh — WNBA (@WNBA) February 18, 2024

Then, Curry did what Curry does. He started slowly but when under pressure, he excelled. The 35-year-old made 9-of-10 at the end of the contest to come away with 29, short of his 3-point contest record of 31, but good enough to win a championship belt adorned with two goats as in the Greatest Of All Time.

STEPH CURRY PUTS UP 29 TO BEAT SABRINA IONESCU



pic.twitter.com/OZqfygjE9H — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2024

“This was so authentic for the both of us to be able to be here, finally not in a closed gym, shooting in front of everyone watching and understanding what it means for ourselves but also the bigger picture,” Ionescu said, referring to WNBA’s rise despite various hurdles. “This is where I wanted to be. ... It’s changed the landscape of how people view what we’re doing.”

The two sharpshooters, who are friendly, had a combined 39 for 54 (72%) night which as AP’s Tim Reynolds wrote, had come in “a contest with unconventional elements like a lime-green glass floor in a football stadium with the world watching.”

Curry and Ionescu also discussed the possibility of an NBA-WNBA shooting contest becoming part of All-Star Weekend.

“Hopefully, this isn’t the last time we do this,” Ionescu said.

Making things even more interesting will be the venue for the 2025 All-Star Game: San Francisco where Ionescu grew up and Curry now plays. Beyond that will be the arrival of a new shootist supreme in the NBA: Caitlin Clark who became the greatest scorer in NCAA women’s history earlier this week with a 40-footer.

“I don’t know what’s going to come out of it, but me and Sabrina talked about how cool of an opportunity it is to do something that’s never been done before in our game,” Curry said after the contest. “And for her to have a presence on this stage is going to do a lot to inspire the next generation of young boys and girls that want to compete and see themselves in either one of us. Wherever it goes from there, we know we can kind of plant our flag as doing something really special.”