Live Thread: 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, featuring Sabrina Ionescu and Steph Curry

Hard to say it’s the day we’ve been waiting for given that zero Nets will participate in Saturday’s All-Star festivities, but it’s an exciting night nonetheless. And... Brooklyn isn’t completely empty here. Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu will go up against Steph Curry in a new-fashion three-point shootout. Let the fun begin!

Here are the times for the night’s events...

READ: Sabrina vs. Steph!

Tonight is a more genteel affair with the two sides saying nice things about each other. As AP’s basketball writer Tim Reynolds wrote this week, “There is a clear, deep respect between the two.” So they’ve been making the tour of the All-Star venues in Indianapolis the last couple of days, taking a few shots here and there — basketball shots. But the stakes are still high for the WNBA and Sabrina Ionescu, the New York Liberty guard who may not be the league’s best player but is certainly its face. A win over Curry would be yet one more milestone for the women’s league which has been buffeted by good news and bad. The product is top-notch, the personalities are appealing and in some cases as up close as those in the men’s game and there are even superteams in New York and Las Vegas. Caitlin Clark, the charismatic University of Iowa shootist, is headed to the W next season.

Enjoy the show!