The Big Battle in Indianapolis? Forget the game. It’s Sabrina Ionescu vs. Steph Curry

Tonight’s 3-point shootout between Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu, billed the Starry Night Contest, is decidedly not a repeat of the famous “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match at the Astrodome in 1973 between Bobby Riggs, who played the male chauvinist pig role to the hilt, and Billie Jean King whose cool professionalism and aplomb won the day.

I mean tennis was so unfair to women back then, with pay disparities between them and the male players and little to no national exposure, creature comforts on the respective tours were downright unfair when compared. It’s not like the NBA and WNBA now ...

Um ... wait a minute ... never mind.

Okay, in some ways things haven’t changed, but back then the Battle was more than a sporting event. It was a cultural inflection point. Feminism — “women’s lib” — was sweeping not just the nation but the world and the 50-something Riggs’ bold and highly sexist assertions that he would destroy King, backed up by some big personal bets, made the match highly anticipated. King, then 29, stayed above it all, made her share of comments (and even presented Riggs with a piglet before the match.) She was reserved until she turned killer in the match, beating Riggs, 6–4, 6–3, 6–3. No contest.

It was also true 1970’s wretched excess. King arrived in a sedan chair carried by six jocks from Rice University, Riggs in a rickshaw pulled by a bevy of models. There 30,000 on hand, then the biggest audience in tennis history. More than 90 million watched it live worldwide.

Tonight is a more genteel affair with the two sides saying nice things about each other. As AP’s basketball writer Tim Reynolds wrote this week, “There is a clear, deep respect between the two.” So they’ve been making the tour of the All-Star venues in Indianapolis the last couple of days, taking a few shots here and there — basketball shots. But the stakes are still high for the WNBA and Sabrina Ionescu, the New York Liberty guard who may not be the league’s best player but is certainly its face.

A win over Curry would be yet one more milestone for the women’s league which has been buffeted by good news and bad. The product is top-notch, the personalities are appealing and in some cases as up close as those in the men’s game and there are even superteams in New York and Las Vegas. Caitlin Clark, the charismatic University of Iowa shootist, is headed to the W next season.

But while TV ratings and attendance are up (as are team valuations,) the disparities in pay and the most simple amenities between the NBA and WNBA players remain laughably out of whack. Joe and Clara Wu Tsai even got fined a half-million dollars in 2022 for flying the Liberty by charter a couple of times and arranging a northern California spa visit for players during a losing streak. Just where is the WNBA going??

Still, the two principals in the contest tonight, not examining the deeper meanings of things for the most part. They have been low-key ... at least so far.

“We’re really excited for the opportunity to do this,” Ionescu said this week. “From my perspective, it’s something I could have never imagined being a part of. It’s really organic.”

Said Curry: “It’s an authentic competition between two great shooters.”

Like we said, genteel.

It all began with last summer’s WNBA All-Star Game. Ionescu missed her first shot of the final round, then made her next 20 before missing again before making her final five. Her final score was 37 shootout points, better than Curry’s all time best of 31 in the NBA contest. That begged the question: was Sabrina Ionescu a better shooter than Steph Curry?!? Ionescu added to the buzz when she posed with the WNBA Shootout trophy, playfully mocking Curry by imitating his famous “lights out” pose.

It was Ionescu in fact who first proposed the shootout but had to wait until Curry accepted last month, This being 2024, not 1973, it was done on social media...

Let’s getttttt it!! See ya at the 3 pt line @StephenCurry30 https://t.co/ES0JlEDJW3 — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) January 26, 2024

Setting the time and place was not so easy. After all, the two leagues don’t overlap. Having the contest at either’s All-Star game might normally give one or the other a competitive challenge. This week proved perfect timing. He, of course, is in mid-season form and she is just back from Team USA’s domination of the Olympic Qualifying games in Antwerp, Belgium.

It’s not as if they haven’t have played before. According to Reynolds, “the stars have played HORSE against each other, and from the way they were telling the story on Tuesday night, it was clear that Ionescu won that matchup.”

They are also big fans of one another. Growing up, Ionescu, a native of the Bay Area, and her family had season tickets for the Warriors. Curry took his daughters to see Ionescu play when she was playing at the University of Oregon back in 2020.

There is prize money for the two, but unlike tennis’ Battle of the Sexes, it will go to their charities, not their wallets. The big prize will be bragging rights and if Sabrina wins, another milestone for the WNBA ... and the Liberty.

“I think a lot of people are either on one side or the other of their reactions, like this dopest thing in the world, it’s the first of its kind and it’ll be something that kind of changes the narrative of what it looks like,” Curry told reporters, as Reynolds wrote. “But then also, there is the camp that’s like ‘Oh, you’ve got a lot on the line. You really want to take on that challenge? What if you lose?’ There’s a lot of fear attached to it, really, I guess. This is what sports is about.”

“We’re really excited for the opportunity to do this,” Ionescu said. “From my perspective, it’s something I could have never imagined being a part of. It’s really organic.”

It is also fun...

A man was heard booing Sabrina Ionescu during her practice session yesterday for tonight's Steph vs. Sabrina shooting contest.



Yes, it was Steph. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 17, 2024

For fans back in Brooklyn, it will be the only show in Indy with any local interest. For the first time in memory, the Nets will not have representation in the All-Star Game, the Rising Stars Challenge, the Skills Challenge, the Slam Dunk contest or even the G League’s Up Next All-Star contest.

Indeed, it’s a safe bet that other than the game itself on Sunday, Sabrina vs. Steph will be the big event on the NBA schedule this weekend. Betting is high and everyone is picking a side. Mikal Bridges let his biases show this morning...

Yeah, tonight’s skills stuff is great, but been there, done that. The shootout is unique, maybe not with the impact of Riggs vs. King but it will certainly be a reminder of where things stand. And just as Billie Jean King inspired the Williams sisters and Coco Gauff, no matter what happens tonight, girls around the country and world will be watching intently on their big screen TVs and mobile devices just as their grandmothers did on their black-and-white numbers 50 years ago .

So, You go, Sabrina! Make ALL of us proud! The game starts at around 9:15 p.m. ET, right after the NBA 3-point contest concludes.