Zach Lowe roasts Brooklyn’s Simmons-Claxton fit: ‘Aimless bumper cars offense’

Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton, together.

Such is thing #4 from Zach Lowe’s perennial “10 Things” ESPN column — no longer titled that, and now only nine things — on Friday morning.

The Nets have no shortage of concerns at the moment, most recently getting 50-pieced by a rival to end a majorly disappointing first half of their season, a loss that seemingly exposed their franchise player and head coach being on different pages 54 games into the season.

But in thing #4, Lowe takes swift aim at perhaps Brooklyn’s’ biggest on-court question, one that has loomed over their roster since training camp. Can Claxton and Simmons, two complete non-spacers, play together?

Lowe answers this question with a resounding no in the very first sentence: “You can’t blame the Brooklyn Nets for trying after trades and injuries thinned their wing rotation, but it’s time to close the book on Simmons and Claxton playing real minutes together. There is no space to operate with two total non-shooters clogging the paint,” and includes the following possession...

Says Lowe: “There are isolated possessions in which Simmons and Claxton exchange nifty interior passes, and you trick yourself into thinking it might work — that Brooklyn can squeeze enough offense from these lineups to stretch them out and see what they might do on defense. Those are exceptions. The rule is aimless bumper cars offense. [Emphasis added.]”

ESPN’s preeminent hoops writer brings a damning stat into the equation, citing Brooklyn’s pitiful offensive rating of 97 when the two lefties share the court, a whopping ten points below the Grizzlies’ league-worst offense.

Lowe eventually argues that this pairing should be “strictly situational,” a defensive possession here or there, and thus, inevitably lands on one of Simmons and Day’Ron Sharpe heading to the bench full-time. There's little reason to think the Simmons-Sharpe pairing would flow more smoothly with both coming off the bench, but fully excising one from the rotation would be tough to swallow.

Sharpe has made massive strides in his third year, improving the non-rebounding areas of his game to the point where he can now stick on the court long enough for his monstrous rebounding to impact the game. Simmons, of course, is Brooklyn’s max-contract player, and does retain some value in transition offense.

Ultimately, Lowe blames the poor front-court fit not solely on a lack of traditional spacing principles, but Simmons’ aversion to aggression: “Simmons wants no part of the ball in the paint because he appears petrified of getting fouled. Upon approaching the foul line, Simmons plays in horizontals — sideline to sideline. He is 6-of-14 from the line, and four of those attempts came when the Boston Celtics went Hack-a-Ben on Tuesday.”

Then, he dropped the hammer: “Nothing matters — no muscly Instagram posts, braggadocious quotes, or fancy dribble handoffs — until Simmons sheds his free throw aversion.”

Harsh? Sure. But Lowe’s takedown of the Simmons-Claxton pairing — really, just Simmons — reflects the numbers and the film. Brooklyn’s offense doesn’t have the talent to overcome two non-spacers, and certainly not with Simmons’ reluctance to assuage the issues. It’s not just his lack of aggression with the ball, but the lack of off-ball movement as well, which I recently covered...

Add another issue to the list.