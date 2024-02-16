Fans riled up at Mikal Bridges comment on friends’ podcast but does it mean anything?

Just when you thought it was safe to come out and survey the damage, another bombshell has exploded overhead. Or did it?

A day after the Nets historic loss to the Celtics — a 50 point collapse at TD Garden (ICYMI), Mikal Bridges appeared on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s podcast and lamented how Barclays Center had become Madison Square Garden East in the last outing between the Nets and Knicks three weeks ago.

The context of the conversation was what it’s like playing an away game with a large contingent of Knick fans cheering them on, a regular experience now for the surging New Yorkers. When Bridges asked if Brooklyn was the most extreme case — “the worst” in his words — Brunson and Hart, along with co-host Matt Hillman, agreed. That in turn led to a discussion of the January 23 game at Barclays when the Manhattanites simply dominated the arena. Here is the two minutes that some found most offensive ...

Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart on the atmosphere in Brooklyn



VIA @Roommates__Show pic.twitter.com/ggbdsFrbIx — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) February 16, 2024

Bridges let it be known that he wasn’t happy with Hart getting more cheers than him, but again the context was a fun conversation among highly competitive athletes who have known each other since they were teenagers. So it got snarky. Hardly surprising.

Could Bridges have found ways to defend the situation? Maybe, but that would not have been true to the situation that night or his previous comments. It was as ugly as advertised and he made it clear that night how he felt.

“It felt like an away game when they made their run,” said Bridges, post-game. “It’s not fun when you feel like you’re in an away game at home. That’s for any person sitting in here, any person alive; it’s not fun.”

Moreover, while the Knicks crowd that night was an extreme example, virtually every home game at Barclays Center lately, whether it’s against the Lakers, Warriors, Heat or Raptors, has been an embarrassment, pure and simple. Nets fans aren’t showing, their tickets sold to fans wearing colors other than black-and-white. And there is no way to fix that other than winning some games.

There were other clips in the podcast where he spoke once again about being traded for Kevin Durant, explained he difficulties of being a two-way player and defended the play of Cam Thomas who Hart had described as “all buckets, no defense”. Indeed, most of the hour-long show was devoted to, no surprise, the three players glory days at Villanova. After all, Bridges won two NCAA championships at Villanova with Brunson, Hart and another Knick, Dante DiVincenzo. Hart has previously teased Bridges about rejoining his pals at MSG.

Bottom line, while that part of the podcast certainly qualified as cringeworthy for Nets fans, Bridges sentiments were neither new nor extreme. Jocks are always looking to have some fun exploiting their opponents, particularly those who they’ve known for years. Its timing, however, after Bridges criticism of the team’s effort and lack of adjustment — which many saw as a snipe at Jacque Vaughn — made things worse (although it’s hard to tell when the podcast itself was recorded, before or after the Boston debacle.)

So, it’s hardly indicative of anything much ... at least for the moment but the moments come hot and heavy this season, There is, quite frankly, a lot more out there to be concerned about, as Brian Lewis wrote Friday.