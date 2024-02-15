ANALYSIS: Deja vu all over again!?!

It was the Nets worst loss in years, and the fifth in six games for a team struggling to stay in the playoff race. But issues had been festering for months. “From the onset of Nets training camp” there had been “concerns over the offensive structure and other strategies.” The coach was “defiant and strong-willed: He would handle the team his way. He maintained his offensive and defensive philosophies.” There was “not enough productive communication” between him and his players, “several” of whom had “begun disconnecting” with him.

Following the blowout loss, the coach “walked into the postgame locker room, sat down in a chair and told his players and staff: It’s time to air out our grievances.” Players “did not shy away” from criticism, telling him that “they wanted him to identify roles better, communicate the team’s hierarchy better, change what needs fixing and not settle for the status quo.” It was “’a come-to-Jesus moment,’ one source with knowledge of the meeting said. ‘It was an honest conversation where everyone tried to make things right.’”

The “aftermath of Wednesday’s meeting was going to go one of two ways.” The coach would either “return to the team setting more motivated to fix the issues the players had,” or he “would lose confidence in himself as the head coach and lose grip of the team.” Sources depicted him as “dejected,” and for two days he “talked to people about not allowing anyone to dictate his job, about going out on his own terms if necessary, with two years guaranteed left on his contract.”

“The straw that broke the camel’s back came Friday at the practice facility,” in a discussion with GM Sean Marks about the coach’s “waning voice with the team.” Despite a solid victory that night, “the final decision to part ways” was announced the following morning.

“I would’ve loved to have Kenny here long-term,” a downcast Marks said during the news conference, but “it was time for another voice in that locker room.” The date was March 7, 2020. “A new culture will emerge in Brooklyn,” The Athletic declared. “It will just no long be Atkinson’s.”

Atkinson’s departure prompted “surprise among the team,” though “the eventual parting had been deemed inevitable in recent days.” The coaching reins were handed to lead assistant Jacque Vaughn for the rest of what would turn out to be a pandemic-delayed and shortened season.

NBA insider John Hollinger noted “one of the risks of an in-season coaching change—that the interim guy will do so well that you’ll be forced to keep him permanently, even if he wasn’t your first choice.” Sure enough, Vaughn went 7-3 with Atkinson’s losing team. But the Nets stuck to their guns, bringing in a higher-profile coach, Steve Nash, to preside over the next chapter of the Nets’ superstar era.

There is no moral to this story, no blueprint for addressing the Nets’ current woes. Every team—every group of people working together toward some common goal—has its triumphs and tensions and failures. Some fans think they know what is going on inside the locker room now, spinning the merest behind-the-scenes glimpses and ambiguous comments into support for their own convictions regarding what is wrong and who is to blame. The reality is likely to be much more complex; and even after the fact, we will only hear the perceptions of it that some of the protagonists want us to hear.

Experienced coaches, players, and executives alike know the drill. As Atkinson put it a few months before his downfall, “I know my time is ticking. It puts me on edge. Tough business, tough town, expectations have been raised. So I know my time will eventually come. Just do the best I can until that happens.”