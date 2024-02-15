3 Takeaways from Brooklyn Nets’ historic loss to Boston Celtics

Just when you think the Brooklyn Nets have reached rock bottom, they wheel in some state-of-the-art, Tony Stark-made piece of hardware and drill into deeper, darker territory where no man or NBA team has gone before. Or something like that.

Tonight’s plunge came at the hands of the Boston Celtics, who did a historic number on them by a 136-96 margin. It went down as their second-worst loss in franchise history with only a two -point cushion. The fact that it came against this team, which only three years ago Brooklyn looked full weight class above them, made it sting a bit extra, as they reverted to being more of a measly sparring dummy to toy with ... again.

As someone who never expected the Nets to contend this season, more often than not I’ve (gently) told those fans voicing frustration after losses to just calm down. I felt more often than not as well that their frustration came because fans had too high expectations for this team, being unable to fully move beyond the win-now mindset they honed since the Clean Sweep of 2019.

But tonight, any outrage is more than understandable. The team simply did not play competitive basketball. Nobody expected them to beat the league’s best team, with guys in and out of the lineup ... on minutes restrictions ... while on the road. You just wanted them to try. To play to win, that’s it.

Even with the bar set at its lowest possible peg for a professional basketball team, the Nets failed to meet it. Here’s what we learned.

What Happened to Gang Rebounding?

I raved about Brooklyn’s ability to collectively crash the boards last week even amidst their switching scheme, so it was only right that they made me eat my words a few days later.

Brooklyn looked like a team allergic to the rock tonight, allowing the ball to skip around time after time again into the hands of the home team. The rate at which Brooklyn allowed Boston to pick up extra possessions, which more often than not resulted in made threes, was astonishing.

The Celtics won on the glass by a 51-31 margin. In getting there, they pulled down 10 rebounds on the offensive side leading to a whopping 23 second-chance points.

Luke Kornet putting in WORK pic.twitter.com/dHzRdQe2i5 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 15, 2024

While those Luke Kornet boards had more to do with a miss-match in size than anything else, you’ll see just how much the Nets left a lot on the table as a unit that is, if you’re brave enough to go back and watch this one again. After every clank, Brooklyn treated the ball like a flyer handed out to them by some guy on the street. If it ends up in your hands, sure take it, or at least crumple it up in your pocket and walk away. But you’re never seeking it out, and surely never bolting toward it. Brooklyn brought zero energy on the defensive end as a whole tonight and it trickled all the way down to how they “finished” off those possessions.

There’s no validity behind the “it was a back-to-back, maybe they’re tired” argument either. Not only are the Nets about to go on a week-long break, making tonight a game they could’ve and should’ve emptied the tank for, but the team that out-hustled them all night also played 24 hours ago with Brooklyn hosting Boston last night.

It’s Reasonable to Question the State of the Locker Room

Brooklyn’s suffered their fair share of bad losses this year, but Jacque Vaughn’s managed to stay relatively animated in his post-game pressers this year. I didn’t make the trip up to Boston, but from what I saw on the YES broadcast, he looked about as dormant as I’ve ever seen him after tonight’s devastation.

Vaughn looked like the guy from that thousand-yard stare meme during his press conference tonight. That’s understandable given the loss, but as the head coach, it’s your job to prevent franchise-staining losses like this from happening.

Jacque Vaughn: "We got our tails kicked tonight. After the break it won't be any easier, but we have to be up for the challenge." pic.twitter.com/HGtSYzSG7G — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 15, 2024

He wasn’t alone. Mikal Bridges expressed his grief after the game as well in speaking with Brian Lewis. It should be noted that he nor any of the starters played in the fourth quarter with the game more than already decided.

Mikal Bridges: “We got best by 50. It's not just let it go. A lot of sh1t is not right. And you got to fix it.” #nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) February 15, 2024

At this point, it’s fair to wonder how this team can move forward. Obviously they won’t go on strike. As long as we don’t all gouge our eyeballs out tonight, we’ll see them play the remaining 28 games on their schedule. But the morale seems to be at an all-time low.

There’s no way to spin a 50-point loss into something good, but when the “good energy” coach is at a loss for words and the often optimistic team leader is bluntly admitting how sideways things are right now, that’s a bad sign.

Your Frustration is Warranted Pt. 2

Brooklyn Nets’ performance tonight likely has fans questioning their willingness to watch their team’s final 28 contests — or if they even still want their team to be “their team.”

For anyone who (wisely) did not watch tonight, that might seem a bit extreme. After all, this team did lose 70 games in a season not too long ago. They also played the Death Star Boston Celtics.

Nevertheless, if you have the courage to go back and watch the tape, you’ll soon see those clamoring on about abandoning ship this season and perhaps others down the line have somewhat of a point.

Brooklyn looked like a team ready for a vacation, rather than one in danger of missing the Play-In and losing its fans. When they don’t give you a reason to watch, why should you stay tuned in?

As great as the YES crew is, fans spend two hours every other night in front of their televisions not to hear friendly banter, look at a few informative graphics, or watch guys run up and down the floor. They do it for the sole purpose of seeing their team perform. This team, this organization, needs to get back to holding up their end of that deal .. or as Sarah Kustok said, get on with the job of soul-searching.