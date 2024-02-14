Brooklyn Nets soil themselves in Boston, lose 136-86. ‘You gotta fix it,’ says Mikal Bridges

Final Score: Boston Celtics 136, Brooklyn Nets 86

Yep. That’s the whole story from Wednesday’s game, the worst Nets loss since 1978, 46 long years ago.

No excuses. It was the final game before the All-Star break for both sides, and both had taken the short flight up from Brooklyn on Tuesday night. If there was to be any letdown, hey, the Celtics have a seven-game lead for the East’s one seed. And they were missing two key players in Al Horford and Jaylen Brown.

Now, Ben Simmons missed the game with scheduled injury maintenance, but everybody else was available for Jacque Vaughn, with Cam Johnson returning from an adductor injury.

The end result? A 50-point loss, which makes you think, “How on Earth did the Portland Trail Blazers lose a game by 62 this season?” Or perhaps, “How is this not the worst loss in franchise history?” Maybe even, “How did I end up watching this team on Valentine’s Day?”

“It’s too good of a team to not be totally engaged and locked in from start to finish. And because of that, we paid for it and paid for it in a difficult way,” said a chagrined Jacque Vaughn in postgame.

It hasn’t been three years since the Nets, led by not one, nor two, but three of the premier players of their generation waltzed into TD Garden and pile-drove a depleted Celtics team into the mud in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs...

It was, by any measure, one of the best offensive games any team has ever played in the postseason, and a viciously fun reminder to the evil Celtics that they weren’t going to be messing with, or even sniffing Brooklyn in the coming years. Nets World Order, right?

Less than a year later, the Celtics returned the favor and swept Brooklyn out of the playoffs, again in the first round.

Brooklyn’s precipitous fall from the best offense we’d ever seen to first-round cannon fodder for contenders whose internal organs weren’t failing won’t be forgotten. Not by Nets fans, not by future documentarians, not by a beat writer recapping an unrelated shellacking almost two years later. That story will be forever told and re-told.

But it won’t cover Brooklyn’s rock bottom, though calling this 50-point loss to Boston “rock bottom” might only taunt the devil into turning the heat up.

All the Nets really had to do this season was be feisty and compete. To represent the “Brooklyn grit” everyone in the organization, all the way up to Sean Marks and Joe Tsai, had vouched for. The plan is the plan, and it was set in motion when the Nets didn’t trade Mikal Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith for a combined six first-rounders at the 2023 NBA Trade deadline.

Alright, fine. Go have a fun year, probably missing out on the playoffs — even on their best days, there is not much offensive talent on the roster — but setting yourself up in the long-term. Create buzz. as cliché as it sounds.

Ending the first half of the season by letting a rival drop a 50-bomb on you (FIFTY!) encapsulates how that effort is going. The starting point guard, who’s known this organization longer than any other Net, pretty openly quit on the team. Brooklyn is now 8-23 since December 13. They are 9-26 against teams above .500.

After 17 minutes of game-time on Wednesday night, the Nets had 17 points. It never got better. When Boston’s deep-bench players like Neemias Queta and Oshae Brissett weren’t throwing down windmills, they were hanging on the rim after dunking with both hands.

There are so many fascinating stories in the NBA this season, from these very Celtics to the drama of the Milwaukee Bucks, to the New York Knicks’ ascendance, to the young Oklahoma City Thunder arriving in full force. Maybe you’re curious about the three-star experiments of the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, or the Denver Nuggets’ quest to repeat, or the Minnesota Timberwolves putting it all together. And LeBron is on the Lakers, by the way.

It would take a hefty, hefty embarrassment for the national media — dying to get to the All-Star break as much as the players are — to turn their attention to Eastern Conference’s 11-seed on the last day of the first half of the season. Well, the Nets produced such an embarrassment.

It’s the type of loss where changes soon follow. It’s the type of loss where such media will ask, “What is going on in Brooklyn?”

Nobody has the answers. Certainly not Mikal Bridges...

Mikal Bridges: “We got best by 50. It's not just let it go. A lot of sh1t is not right. And you got to fix it.” #nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) February 15, 2024

So, who is going to fix it? How? If it’s going to get fixed, Mikal Bridges is going to play a big role, right? He is, after all, the face of the franchise.

Lewis later asked Vaughn if he felt his message simply wasn’t getting through to the locker room, an ominous question for any coach to hear: ”No, Brian, I think it’s far from that. These guys haven’t played together. [Cam Johnson] has never played with Dennis Schröder, and it goes down the line. Day’Ron just being back tonight, give him some minutes. I don’t think you can count on your one hand how many times you’ve seen games like this from this group. I have total confidence in this group.”

Do you?

As a treat for their dominant start to the season, Boston held a carnival at TD Garden on Valentine’s Day. And the Nets were the traveling circus.

Milestone Watch

Not your typical milestones.

Brooklyn’s 50-point loss is tied for the fourth-largest loss by any NBA team this season, somehow. As aforementioned, the Blazers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by 62 points on January 11.

Again, it is not quite the largest loss in Nets history. In 1978, they lost to the Houston Rockets by 52 points. Thank goodness the Celtics dribbled out the clock on their last two possessions. It is the biggest loss in the Brooklyn era, however, steaming right past two 44-point bummers.

Next Up

The All-Star break is finally here. Thank goodness. Unsurprisingly, the Nets will not be sending a representative to Indianapolis, and will instead pick action back up against the Toronto Raptors, on the road on February 22.

Tip-off on the Thursday night is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.