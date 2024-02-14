NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, 7:30 PM ET

One more game before the All-Star break. After a tough slog in Brooklyn Tuesday, the Nets and Celtics are back at it Wednesday night at TD Center. Boston is now 30 games over .500 and will have Kristaps Porzingis on the court tonight after he missed the front end of the back-to-back Tuesday. The Nets continue their season-long patience with Ben Simmons rehab and so he won’t be available, but Cam Johnson will be after missing four straight games, bringing his total for the year to 13.

Cam Johnson is expected to return as he’s been out with a left adductor strain. Back to back so Ben Simmons will sit this out.

Kristaps Porzingis should be good to go as he sat out last night’s game with a back injury.

Boston won all three games this season. This is the last meeting between the two clubs. The Nets will try to see what they can do this time around. They can’t afford to let go of the rope at any point because if they do, they’ll find themselves down 20+ points again. And on the second night of a back-to-back, they probably won’t have enough energy in the tank to try and make a comeback. It’s the last game before the All Star break, so everyone’s got their minds set on what they’re going to do with their time off. Some of the Celtics are heading to Indianapolis for All Star Weekend, while everybody on the Nets will get a chance to rest and recharge their batteries for the stretch run.

