Ex-Net Darius Bazley scores 38 points in Delaware Blue Coats win over Long Island Nets, 120-114

With their top players either out for the season or traveling with the Brooklyn Nets, the Long Island Nets (9-10) fell below .500 for the first time this season Tuesday, defeated by the Delaware Blue Coats, 120-114, at Nassau Coliseum. To make matters worse, a former Brooklyn Net dominated Long Island.

It’s the latest in a series of losses for the red, white and blue. Their two two-ways, Jalen Wilson and Keon Johnson, are with Brooklyn as is Noah Clowney, the 21st pick in the 2023 Draft. Dariq Whitehead, the 22nd pick, is out for the season after surgery to treat a stress reaction in his left shin. Big man Patrick Gardner was also unavailable. He’s in Cairo practicing with the Egyptian national team in advance of the upcoming Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Delaware was led by 6’9” forward Darius Bazley, who was signed then cut by Brooklyn in training camp. The 23-year-old notched a game-high 38 points to go along with 15 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes.

Six Nets scored in double figures, including guard Davion Warren, who posted a season-high 22 points to go along with three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 34 minutes. Guard Trey McGowens posted 21 points, six rebounds, one assist and four steals in 27 minutes.

Wing Jordan Hall and point guard Kennedy Chandler, who both played for the Nets in Summer League and have NBA experience, added 14 points each in 26 and 28 minutes, respectively. David Muoka, the 6’11” Hong Kongese center, recorded his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds in 23 minutes. Long Island native Terry Roberts notched 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one block in his 27 minutes.

The two teams went back-and-forth to begin the first quarter, until the Blue Coats went on an 8-0 run, led by Bazley who finished with 14 first quarter points. Long Island closed the period down by 10, 36-26. Although the Nets outscored the Blue Coats 28-25 in the second period, it was not enough to take the lead overall. Delaware kept its lead and closed the half ahead by seven, 61-54.

Long Island and Delaware continued to exchange baskets in the third quarter, tying the match five times. Despite the Nets outscoring the Blue Coats 31-26 while shooting 46.2% from the field and 42.9% from behind the arc, Delaware kept its lead. The Nets went into the fourth quarter down by two, 87-85. Long Island fought hard in the final period, but the Nets could not turn the tide. Delaware went on to defeat Long Island by six, 120-114.

Delaware Blue Coats guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. tallied 21 points, two rebounds, five assists and five steals in 34 minutes.

Following the All-Star break, Long Island will face Mexico City at home on Thursday, February 22, at 6:00 p.m. ET.