Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics preview: Last game before All-Star break

A mad dash to the finish line, but not enough to bring it home. The Brooklyn Nets made a spirited comeback attempt last night, but the Boston Celtics were too much to handle and handed the Nets another loss.

Injuries

Cam Johnson is expected to return as he’s been out with a left adductor strain. Back to back so Ben Simmons will sit this out.

Kristaps Porzingis should be good to go as he sat out last night’s game with a back injury.

The game

Boston won all three games this season. This is the last meeting between the two clubs.

What do you do when a superstar is locked in? Pray that he cools off. Brooklyn’s prayers last night were not answered as Jayson Tatum cooked them to the tune of 41/14/5/2/1 in 39 minutes. Tatum got anything he wanted and had it going early as his 31 first half points set the tempo of the game

The Nets will try to see what they can do this time around. They can’t afford to let go of the rope at any point because if they do, they’ll find themselves down 20+ points again. And on the second night of a back-to-back, they probably won’t have enough energy in the tank to try and make a comeback.

It’s the last game before the All Star break, so everyone’s got their minds set on what they’re going to do with their time off. Some of the Celtics are heading to Indianapolis for All Star Weekend, while everybody on the Nets will get a chance to rest and recharge their batteries for the stretch run. The 82 game season is a slog, so any time away from work will always do you some good.

Cam Thomas got it cooking late, but he might have had even more success if he got a friendlier whistle. CT made mention of that in post last night and said:

“I’ve definitely noticed a shift in the officiating towards me for some reason, I don’t know what the reason is. But, you know, I’m just gonna keep trying to attack, keep getting fouls, playing my game, getting pressure on the defense, trying to get to the line the best I can. But it’s tough. What’d I shoot, 2-for-2? I mean, as much as I go to the basket and draw contact, two free-throws is crazy.”

Being able to work around frustrations with the officiating is another key part of your growth as a player, and it’s something Thomas will continue to build on.

Porzingis being back should pose an interesting challenge for Nic Claxton. KP can work in the post... quick side note. Do you think the C’s should post up more? Let Joe Mazzulla answer that for us

I see.

Back to Porzingis, he gives Boston even more matchup advantages when he’s dialed in and playing well. With Day’Ron Sharpe and Dorian Finney-Smith back after extended absences, they won’t be playing heavy minutes. So that leaves more on Claxton’s plate as he tries to keep the defense afloat.

Player to watch: Derrick White

Although he fell short of the All-Star Game, it’s still been a banner season for the Celtics guard. White is shooting a career best 39.% from 3-point range and makes teams pay when they put extra attention on JT and JB. He does so many things well on the court and is someone the coaching staff trusts late in close games. For a Celtic team that still has room to get better and figure things out, he’ll be a big part of their spring time goals.

Mikal Bridges will look to put another big scoring game on his ledger before the break. He led the Nets in scoring with 27 points on 10-of-20 from the field Tuesday. With Brooklyn still technically within striking distance of the play-in games, they will need even more from Bridges coming out of the break if they want to sneak into the postseason. With (hopefully) a healthy roster coming out the break, he should have some more support and have a chance to take a bit off of his shoulders. But for tonight, he’s got to do the heavy lifting against the best team in the NBA.

