3 Takeaways in Brooklyn Nets fake comeback vs Boston Celtcis

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, but for the Brooklyn Nets, the hours leading up to tonight’s contest had to feel like those last few days as a kid before winter break. That’s not just because it snowed outside today for the first time in almost two years.

If you’re like me and only a handful of years removed from academia, you know those days have a strange dynamic. There’s some much-needed rest time waiting for you at the end of the week. It’s hard to not be excited about that. But cutting into that is the thought of those exhausting final exams you’ll need to tackle beforehand.

With the All-Star break on the horizon, but a back-to-back against the NBA’s best team on schedule first, Brooklyn took their first calculus final tonight facing the Boston Celtics.

With a number two pencil in one hand and the ball in the other, Brooklyn sure gave it a good try, but you couldn’t say they “passed the test,” having lost to the visitors by a 118-110 score. It was their 13th loss in their last 14 games vs the Celtics including the playoffs. Here’s what we learned in another bludgeoning from Lucky.

Starting Lineup’s Long-Feared Problem has Arisen

It’s been simmering since starting five projections materialized this summer, but in recent contests, including tonight’s, the lack of spacing between Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton boiled over primarily in the first half.

Like an anchor to Brooklyn’s start-and-stop speedboat of an offense, the pairing and its lack of floor-spacing abilities kept the ship from picking up any real speed all night.

The half-court offense looked out of sync from the jump. Everyone on in the arena could see it, including the Nets themselves, as they repeatedly tried to push the ball up the floor with pace even off made Boston baskets. Unable to get anything cooking in the slow, half-court setting, they tried to generate artificial transition sequences off inbound passes time and time again.

The bench mob’s success did not positively paint the starters either. Spearheaded by Lonnie Walker IV and both Dennises (Dennii?) , the Brooklyn reserves came through with 39 points tonight. They carried the offense until the second half, where Jacque Vaughn had no choice but to begin making tweaks.

More Jalen Wilson, less Dennis Smith Jr., and breaking up the starters to keep Simmons and Claxton away from each other proved to be a winning formula. It took some time, but Vaughn fully gave up on the firm of Claxton & Simmons by the fourth quarter, subbing them for each other down the stretch of the game. It’s no coincidence that space opened up, shooters like Cam Thomas started to cook, and Brooklyn nearly mounted a comeback.

Unfortunately for Brooklyn, one too many of their “best players” do not complement each other. In the NBA, you always want to start your best players, but when two of them do not make sense on the floor together, there lies a problem. It’s been one the Nets have been able to dance around all year with Simmons hurt, but the music has stopped and they can’t run from it any longer

Dorian Finney-Smith is in a Weird Spot

Being one of Brooklyn’s top long-range artillery experts, Dorian Finney-Smith felt like a lock to benefit from Ben Simmons’ return. It’s been anything but the case, and the limited production from the starting five is the likely culprit, making this takeaway something of a two-parter.

Finney-Smith and Simmons can complement one another. We saw them succeed side by side earlier this year, but only in games where at least one of these two key things happened: Claxton did not play or Finney-Smith came off the bench.

In games meeting those standards, which alleviate the spacing issues around him, Finney-Smith averaged 14.4 points per game while shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc. The past two games have been his only ones this year in the starting lineup between Clax and Simmons, where he’s had three points each time.

Nobody’s benefiting from Brooklyn being unable to find a starting unit that hums, but Finney-Smith is undoubtedly the biggest victim based on these figures.

The Nets obviously held onto DFS at the trade deadline, but if they want to drive his value up and deal him this summer for a guy that better fits their trajectory as a team, moving forward this way makes things tough. Bringing back Cameron Johnson for Simmons tomorrow, who’s out for injury maintenance, could offer some relief, but only the temporary kind.

A Few Words on Day’Ron Sharpe’s Return

Contrary to other Brooklyn players who’ve missed time this year such as Cam Thomas or Lonnie Walker IV, Day’Ron Sharpe isn’t a high-volume scorer, either blowing past the defense or blowing your mind with tough finishes time after time.

For that reason, his return tonight may not have moved you like those of the aforementioned guards, but the ex-Tar Heel flashed some signs of the glass-eating force down low we saw earlier this year all the same.

First and foremost, Sharpe looked smooth running the floor, putting that hyper-extended knee fully behind him. He went on to finish with six points while shooting 2-3 from the field. Sharpe also grabbed four boards in a dished an assist.

No jump off the page numbers there, but Sharpe did it all in just eight and half minutes, which should keep up with fantastic per-minute marks for the year. He also played physically, welcoming contact while bullying on the block, boxing out, and setting screens.

Whether or not he gets real burn tonight remains to be seen. Sharpe’s short leash vs Boston makes him a prime candidate to play big minutes 24 hours later. However, Brooklyn’s strict minute restriction rules and the fact that a week-long break is on the horizon argue otherwise. Regardless, the Nets center everyone was so pleased to see start his third-year leap this year looks to be back and ready to complete it.