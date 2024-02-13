Brooklyn Nets lose slog to Boston Celtics 118-110

Just when you thought you were in, they push you back out.

It was all rosy for the Brooklyn Nets entering the first half of their home-and-home back-to-back against the Boston Celtics. Finally healthy, Day’Ron Sharpe was set to play his first game in over a month, following the path of Dorian Finney-Smith and Lonnie Walker IV. Thus, Cam Johnson the only rotation player still absent, with a return imminent.

The Celtics would be missing starting center Kristaps Porzingis, likely the team’s second-best player, an off-season acquisition who has elevated Boston into historic territory.

If the Nets could just manage a split against Boston, perhaps winning the first game at home, it’d send them into the All-Star break with real momentum and a revamped roster behind not just health, but the arrival of Dennis Schröder.

In the first quarter on Wednesday, such hope persisted. After a mediocre start behind a still-awkward Ben Simmons-Nic Claxton pairing, a groovy lineup featuring three guards in Schröder, Dennis Smith Jr., and Lonnie Walker IV torched Boston’s zone defense.

Walker made his first five shots on the night, scoring ten of his 15 points in the first quarter...

The Nets trailed 36-30 after a dozen, partly because Jayson Tatum couldn’t miss, partly because the three-guard lineup that also sported Finney-Smith at the five got worked on the interior.

But shots were dropping. Day’Ron Sharpe checked in toward the end of the quarter and immediately started throwing his weight around, Boston looked mortal, and Brooklyn was competing.

None of it foreshadowed a brutal second quarter, in which the visitors opened up a 20-point lead. Tatum exploded for 31 in the half, frying any and all comers on switches, and leaking out for easy dunks that ignited a pretty green Barclays Center crowd.

“It was interesting,” said Vaughn of defending Boston’s best player. “He got a couple of threes ... So it’ll be interesting to watch it again. These high-level guys, once they get going — we started to trap him a little bit, but they have so much shooting out there. It’ll be interesting to watch it again and see what kind of adjustments we can make.”

Other than Walker, it was tough to say any Net truly showed up. Brooklyn’s starters scored 32 points in total, barely edging out Tatum by himself. Mikal Bridges made a couple shots just before the half to cut the deficit to a respectable 72-57, but it felt much worse.

Claxton wasn’t the dominant force he’d been in recent weeks, as passes slipped through his hands and Al Horford easily kept pace with him on the boards. With the Nets unable to run in transition, Ben Simmons looked not invisible on offense, but ghastly, air-balling multiple shots. He’d finish with 5/6/8 after Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla intentionally sent him to the line multiple times in the second quarter, making for one slog of a watch.

It wasn’t about any one player, though. The Nets just didn’t bring it; even shooting 8-of-16 from three in the half wasn’t enough to save this kind of effort...

Eventually, the Nets found the right combination. It was just too late; a real comeback wasn’t happening after Boston created a game-high 23-point lead midway through the third.

Cam Thomas got real hot, however, and scored 19 of his 26 in the second half. He simply turned the aggressiveness up, hunted catch-and-shoot threes, and bailed Brooklyn’s offense out repeatedly...

Thomas also commented on the officiating, which wasn’t the reason Brooklyn lost, but certainly didn’t help matters. The third-year guard likely got the worst of the whistle, a curious trend for him over the past few weeks: “I’ve definitely noticed a shift in the officiating towards me for some reason, I don’t know what the reason is. But, you know, I’m just gonna keep trying to attack, keep getting fouls, playing my game, getting pressure on the defense, trying to get to the line the best I can. But it’s tough. What’d I shoot, 2-for-2? I mean, as much as I go to the basket and draw contact, two free-throws is crazy.”

Elsewhere, Bridges’ numbers out-weighed his true impact, as he went quiet for key stretches of the night, but he still finished with a team-high 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting.

Down the stretch, Brooklyn’s two offensive leaders and a feisty but inaccurate Schröder, one of Simmons/Claxton, and rookie Jalen Wilson duked it out with the Eastern Conference’s best team.

Once again, Wilson impressed, whether it was making physical box-outs, defensive rotations, or bold 3-pointers. He’d finish with nine points on a perfect 3-of-3 from three...

Said Bridges of his younger teammate post game, “just credit to his hard work he’s been putting in, I mean, since he’s been playing basketball and even when he got to the league. Just staying sharp and just being ready as well.”

But despite shooting a 15-of-33 from deep, or 45.5%, the Nets never made enough plays to truly threaten the Celtics, to inch closer than six points late in the fourth.

The box score paints an optimistic picture of this one. On paper, Brooklyn shot the lights out from deep, their two leading scorers shot 10-of-20 against an elite defense and combined for 53 points. They only grabbed two fewer boards than Boston, and fouled less, two key areas the Vaughn identified in pregame. Tatum went off for 41, sure, but he went quiet in the second half, and none of his excellent teammates hit the 20-mark.

None of that tells the story of Tuesday’s loss, though. Brooklyn, with two days of rest and a stable of rotation players, let go of the rope in the second quarter, and that decided the game. Missed box-out and miscommunications came at back-breaking moments. Sharpe only played nine minutes and Dorian Finney-Smith played just 19 thanks to health-related restrictions, but their play didn’t leave fans begging for more either.

Boston never stepped on Brooklyn’s necks, but they didn’t have to.

So much for those improved vibes.

Milestone Watch

One individual milestone came of the loss, thanks to Brooklyn’s premier rim-protector.

Nic Claxton blocked two shots, and now stands at 388 in his career. That moves him past Kenyon Martin for 10th all-time in Nets NBA history. Next up is Shawn Bradley with 410.

Injury Update

The Brooklyn Nets’ injury report on Tuesday evening was the shortest it’s been since Opening Night. Vaughn was without Cam Johnson and and Dariq Whitehead, who will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on hs left shin.

Johnson, however, “is on track to play” in Boston on Wednesday night, per Jacque Vaughn. Given that Whitehead was rarely with the big-league squad before his injury, Johnson’s return from an adductor injury could have finally made the Nets whole heading into the All-Star Break.

However, Ben Simmons will miss the second half of the back-to-back with scheduled injury maintenance.

When asked if such restrictions will come to an end after the break, the Aussie replied, “I don’t know. That’s a question for the medical team.”

Clara Wu Tsai receives humanitarian award from King family

Clara Wu Tsai, co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets (and New York Liberty and San Diego Seals), was honored after the first quarter of Tuesday’s loss.

During the brief intermission, she received the 2023 ‘Dreamer Award’ from Realizing the Dream, a non-profit founded by Martin Luther King III and currently run by the King family.

The award is given to a “select number of extraordinary individuals across the country who have done inspiring work to create a more just and equitable world,” per the organization.

Next Up

Let’s do it again, I guess. The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday night. Tip-off for the Valentine’s Day special is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.