NBA Live Thread: Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets, 6:30 PM ET

The mini losing streak ended with a 20-point win against the San Antonio Spurs. Tonight’s opponent isn’t as kind however, game one of two in a home-and-home against the Celtics. After that, the Nets have a week to rest thanks to All-Star Weekend.

WHO: Boston Celtics (41-12) at Brooklyn Nets (21-31)

WHEN: 6:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network

***

From our game preview...

Injuries: No Dariq Whitehead or Cam Johnson. Day’Ron Sharpe is back.

Kristaps Porzingis is questionable with a lower back contusion. New Celtic Xavier Tillman won’t suit up tonight as he’s dealing with

The Game: The C’s play tough basketball, and the Nets are going to need to match that physicality if they want to pull off the upset. That’ll start with Mikal Bridges. These teams are both in the top 10 in terms of 3-pointers attempted (Boston is first while Brooklyn is seventh), so the shots will fly throughout the night. Throughout the year, we’ve seen Bridges up his 3-point volume and be able to go on scoring tear. Boston has a variety of excellent defenders on the roster, and they’ll each take turns guarding Bridges and trying to keep him off the three point line. In two games vs. the C’s, Mikal has only shot a combined 11-31 from the field. The Nets need a lot more from their leading scorer as they wrap up the homestand.