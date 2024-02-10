NBA Live Thread: San Antonio Spurs at Brooklyn Nets, 6:00 PM ET

The dust has settled. Brooklyn’s deadline was a bit underwhelming, but not totally quiet. Spencer Dinwiddie and Royce O’Neale are on the outs, while Dennis Schroder, Keita Bates-Diop, and Thaddeus Young will officially call Barclays Center home.

It’s been a tough go on the court. The Nets have lost three straight, four out of five, and seven in the last 10. We’ll see if they can get one against the lowly Spurs. Despite their play of late, they’re only two games out from a play-in spot.

For what it’s worth.

WHO: San Antonio Spurs (10-42) at Brooklyn Nets (20-31)

WHEN: 6:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

From our Game Preview:

Injuries: Cam Johnson, Day’Ron Sharpe, and Dariq Whitehead are out. Lonnie Walker IV is probable with left hamstring tightness. Dorian Finney Smith had been out with an ankle sprain, but he’ll be back tonight. Dennis Schroder and Keita Bates-Diop should make their debuts tonight. Charles Bassey is out with an ACL tear. Marcus Morris Sr is out for personal reasons. The Game: Say hello to the new guy! Dennis Schroder was acquired from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and we’ll see how Jacque Vaughn fits him into the rotation. The Nets need better, motivated guard play, and Schroder should help with that. On the season, Schroder is good for 14 points and six assists a night. He’s someone that can get downhill, and the Nets need that and more if they want to develop some consistency.

