Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs preview: The homestand continues

Deadline Day came and went, but the results wound up the same. The Brooklyn Nets made some moves, but when it was time to hoop it up, the Cleveland Cavaliers were a cut above. The Cavs used a 21-0 third quarter run to boat race the Nets and cruise to victory.

The opponent tonight is deep in their rebuild process. The San Antonio Spurs are a long way away from contention and hope that the future is bright. Their road trip took them south, and the Orlando Magic handed them another loss. After tonight, they’ve got six more games to go on this rodeo road trip.

Cam Johnson, Day’Ron Sharpe, and Dariq Whitehead are out. Lonnie Walker IV is probable with left hamstring tightness. Dorian Finney Smith had been out with an ankle sprain, but he’ll be back tonight. Dennis Schroder and Keita Bates-Diop should make their debuts tonight.

Charles Bassey is out with an ACL tear. Marcus Morris Sr is out for personal reasons.

Say hello to the new guy! Dennis Schroder was acquired from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and we’ll see how Jacque Vaughn fits him into the rotation. The Nets need better, motivated guard play, and Schroder should help with that. On the season, Schroder is good for 14 points and six assists a night. He’s someone that can get downhill, and the Nets need that and more if they want to develop some consistency.

Mikal Bridges continues to tap the 3-point button. He took 13 threes and made five of them in route to a team high 26 points. The Nets offense is powered by Bridges and Cam Thomas and the Nets will need 20+ points a night each from them if they want to compete. The duo can get to the rim, get hot from three point range, and get buckets in the halfcourt for Brooklyn. Without Johnson, the Nets are down a three point marksman, so the pressure will be on them a bit more.

This year is all about finding out who will be part of the future for San Antonio. It feels like a safe bet to assume Devin Vassell will be a key member of the next generation of the Spurs. His scoring and field goal percentage has increased each year he’s been in the NBA, and he’ll be someone we keep an eye on in the future.

Outside of that tussle with Jarrett Allen, it was a quiet night for Ben Simmons on Thursday. His 6/2/1/1 line in 19 minutes won’t cut it for a Nets team that needs as much support as possible if they want to be competitive. With two days off before a back-to-back heading into the All Star break, we’ll see how long Simmons plays tonight.

Player to watch: Victor Wembenyama

We’re used to excellent French basketball players at the ‘clays. We get to watch Marine Johannes make magic with the New York Liberty during the summer. MJ’s fellow French hooper is a fan, and the feeling is mutual!

Marine Johannes Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/UornNeKoRx — WNBA Fans Only (@WNBAFansOnly) October 14, 2023

That’s what’s up.

The big guy has been everything you could ask for as a Spurs fan. He’s able to contest everything within the vicinity of the arena, is blossoming as a player, and still has so much more room to get better. His minutes restriction has been lifted, but there’s still room for the team to utilize him more consistently throughout the game.

Nic Claxton will have a tall task ahead of him tonight. The work he did against Luka Doncic earlier in the week was acknowledged by the man himself

Luka Doncic on Nicolas Claxton’s defense:



“You have some really great, great defensive players, you know, like yesterday(vs Nets), I really have to give credit to Claxton. Hes a 5, and he was picking me up full court, he was really guarding me good.” pic.twitter.com/Cjm9JQpu90 — (@BK_DJC) February 9, 2024

