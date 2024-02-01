RUMOR ROUND-UP: With a week to go, trade tempo perks up for Brooklyn Nets

As Bobby Marks noted in a recent tweet, the real trade market doesn’t start until the week before the deadline, with 31 of the last two years’ 36 deals coming in those last seven days. The trade deadline is now a week away and the rumors are if not flying, then revving up.

In a series of tweets, appearances and substack entries, Shams Charania and Marc Stein have mentioned the Brooklyn Nets as active players in the trade market between now and 3:00 p.m. ET February 8.

For the second day in a row, Shams has said the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in the Nets three 30-olds — Spencer Dinwiddie and Royce O’Neale, both expiring deals, and Dorian FInney-Smith, who has two years after this one left on his contract. Moreover, the Athletic/Stadium correspondent emphasized that L.A. could be interested in all three...

"[Nets] have a few players, Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, Royce O'Neale, that will get interest around the league."@ShamsCharania updates on the Nets coming up on the trade deadline.



“They have a few players — Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale — that will get interest around the league.” said Charania. “I think they’re going to get offers leading up to the deadline next Thursday. The Lakers are one of the teams what have interest in all three and for the Lakers if you can bring in three role players, it’s similar to what you did last year when you reshuffled the deck, brought in a bunch of role players to put around Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

“We’ll see if they go that route or do they go the Dejounte Murray route out in L.A., but the Nets will have interest around all three leading up to the deadline next week.”

On Wednesday, Shams told FanDuel much the same thing but left it ambiguous about whether the Lakers were interested in one, two or all three of the Nets players. He cleared that up Thursday by saying all three were on L.A.’s target list.

The comments got fans all stirred up and trying to run a trade machines with possible trades. The biggest possibility, of course, would be the return of D’Angelo Russell, who played two years with the Nets half a decade ago. On Wednesday, Brian Windhorst said that DLo’s name has been “among those names floated. With an expiring $20.3 million deal, Dinwiddie is the likely fulcrum in any big move before the deadline.”

In addition, Rui Hachimura, who turns 26 next Thursday, is another Laker asset the Nets may be interested in. Marc Stein in his podcast last year said that the Nets had interest in the 6’9” Japanese big man at the 2023 deadline when the Nets and Lakers engaged in talks about Kyrie Irving.

Stein in his trade talk update Thursday emphasized that the Nets are “ironclad” about keeping Mikal Bridges and added to Mike Scotto’s reporting on Wednesday.

There have been multiple reports this week of Houston making a determined play for Bridges involving offers that would return a healthy measure of the draft capital that the Nets surrendered in their January 2021 trade to acquire James Harden. Word is that Brooklyn won’t yield on Bridges’ off-limits status even if the Rockets made Jalen Green part of the trade package.

He also dropped a bit of a bomb in saying that the Nets may not so set on keeping Nic Claxton who will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

I’ve heard more than once this week not to discount the idea that Brooklyn big man Nic Claxton could be more available over the next seven days than previously advertised. There are mixed signals in circulation about the Nets’ plans with Claxton as unrestricted free agency looms this summer.

Claxton has said all the right things about wanting to return as has Sean Marks in talking about keeping him but the 6’11’ big could command up to $100 million which would impact the team’s desire to stay under the luxury tax threshold and avoid both the repeater tax and CBA restrictions in 2025 when the Nets hope to make a big splash.