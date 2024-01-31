Ben Simmons “day-to-day going forward”

Ben Simmons returned to the Brooklyn Nets after 38 consecutive absences with a nerve impingement in his lower left back, and it was glorious. They ran in transition, he created 3-pointer after 3-pointer for his teammates who couldn’t miss, and Brooklyn walloped the Utah Jazz 147-114.

Now, the fun may not be over, but it’s on pause once more. Simmons was downgraded from PROBABLE to QUESTIONABLE to OUT in less than 24 hours before the Nets faced the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, not with a back injury but with a left knee contusion. The injury was sustained on this play on Monday night, an awkward fall after a blocked shot:

Ben Simmons holding onto his leg after making this block pic.twitter.com/dxkPU6bJV8 — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 30, 2024

Jacque Vaughn clarified the situation pregame, and while it sounds more precautious than frightening, Simmons’ injuries can hardly be taken lightly.

“He’ll be day-to-day going forward,” said Vaughn. “Had an MRI, no structural damage which was good, had some swelling in that knee. You saw the play in the fourth: good block, went up and blocked the shot, but he’s got some swelling in the knee.”

“He went and blocked that shot and came down, so it was an acute episode. Like I said, all those guys get assessed after the game. The following day we did not have practice, and so at some point, we listed him as probable. Then he had the MRI, then we pushed that to questionable, something of that nature. But it was a sequence of him reporting that he wasn’t feeling good, and we got the MRI and the swelling revealed itself.”

And that’s all there really is to the situation at the moment. It leaves Brooklyn without their 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-string centers at the moment in Day’Ron Sharpe, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Ben Simmons in some order. Shall we see Harry Giles III minutes on Wednesday night?

Vaughn was also asked if yet another setback for Simmons is killing his hope that the Aussie will ever return to his past form as a consistently productive player, but the Brooklyn Head Coach characteristically refused to let negativity seep in: “No. If I ask our guys to keep hoping and be resilient, then I have to be the same way. And so that’s where we are. I thoroughly do believe that Ben will play consistent minutes for us. I have to keep that belief, and you saw the impact that he has on our team when he plays. It was evident and clear as day, and so I do look forward to him getting through this swelling and getting back out on the floor for us.”

Simmons’ agent, the vocal Bernie Lee, practiced the same strategy on X, posting three times on Wednesday. Below are his thoughts in full:

Ben Simmons’ next chance to play will be on Saturday evening against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road. That gives him and Brooklyn’s medical staff an extra day to prepare, to hopefully reduce the swelling in his left knee.