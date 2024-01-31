NBA Live Thread: Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets, 8:30 PM ET

Kevin Durant is back in Brooklyn for the first time since playing for the team, a four-year run with some triumph, failure, and a whole bunch of drama. Is he to blame? Hard to say. When healthy, he showed up and balled out. He is one of the best to ever wear the uniform. Point blank. But they won one playoff series and the breakup ended abruptly and ugly.

Those are never easy to recover from, hence why he doesn’t want a tribute video. Oh well.

WHO: Phoenix Suns (27-20) at Brooklyn Nets (19-27)

WHEN: 8:30 PM ET

WHERE: ABC (TV), WFAN-FM (Radio)

From our game preview...

Injuries: No Day’Ron Sharpe, Dorian Finney-Smith, or Dariq Whitehead. Ben Simmons is listed as probable with a left knee contusion. Bol Bol is questionable with a right foot sprain. Damion Lee is out following right meniscus surgery. Grayson Allen is questionable with a right ankle sprain. Bradley Beal is available with a nasal fracture. The Game: Road trips are always exhausting. You’re far away from home, you have to travel every day, and don’t have much time to rest. This is the fifth game of Phoenix’s seven-game road trip and third game in four nights. Once the Suns finish up here, they’ll be visiting the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards to close out their road trip. Who do they face when they get back home? The Milwaukee Bucks! The road doesn’t get any easier from here.

