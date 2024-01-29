NBA Live Thread: Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM ET

Brooklyn, we almost had a problem. The Nets watched a 28-point lead disappear in the final moments — and though it felt like it’d end in typical Nets fashion — they prevailed. And they needed it in the worst way. Another one tonight would go a long way... with Ben Simmons back in the lineup.

WHO: Utah Jazz (24-23) at Brooklyn Nets (18-27)

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

Injuries: No Day’Ron Sharpe. Dariq Whitehead will miss the remainder of the season as he will be undergoing leg surgery. Dorian Finney Smith left Saturday’s game due to an ankle sprain. He’s out. Cam Johnson missed the game due to personal reasons. He’ll be back tonight. It appears Ben Simmons will be making his return to the hardwood tonight.

All clear for Utah.

The Game: It appears Ben Simmons will be back, but can the Nets rely on him? Among other things, that’s something the franchise has to figure out in a hurry. Simmons gives them another ball handler, someone who can (in theory) get downhill, and gives them more size on the boards to work with. With this being his first game in over two and a half months, he probably won’t have a heavy workload. Whatever he can give the Nets is found money at this point.

