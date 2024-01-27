Ben Simmons has ‘high likelihood’ of playing vs. Utah Jazz Monday night

According to Jacque Vaughn, there is a “high likelihood” that Ben Simmons makes his return from a nerve impingement in his lower left back against the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Vaughn spoke about Simmons prior to Brooklyn’s contest against the Houston Rockets on Saturday evening, the point-forward’s 38th consecutive absence. The Nets Head Coach was encouraged by the final step in Simmons’ long journey back to the court: a full practice with the G League squad on Saturday morning.

Said Simmons of the practice: “It was great. I feel great. It was good to just be on the floor and get up and down and play and get some live situational things going for me. So, I’m excited to be back and looking forward to it.”

He continued, explaining why he now feels ready to return to game-action: “I think just having that confidence in playing, getting hit and going up and down and having different bodies around and being in different situations on the floor for myself, and then feeling good the next day.”

The Brooklyn Nets have lived and died many deaths since the Aussie last suited up for them, which was in a November 6 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. In the aftermath of that loss, the Nets went 10-6 over the next five weeks to improve to 13-10, though such positivity has since been washed away by an extended losing stretch. Brooklyn now sits at 17-27 prior to their game against Houston on Saturday night.

As a result, Simmons’ focus in his return is simple: “Win. Win, just win. We need some wins so that’s the only thing I want ... Just the win.”

Ben Simmons on whether the rehab for his current back impingement differed from the one he went through last season:



“Definitely [was different] because I felt I was starting from zero [last time]. With this one, I at least had a lot of work I had put in prior. So I wasn’t at… pic.twitter.com/pdzP2NmOgU — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 27, 2024

Will Ben Simmons be the cure to all that ails the Brooklyn Nets? His outspoken agent, Bernie Lee, is on the record saying his client ““will fix their issues” … and have a “sustained” recovery.

We may get our answer as soon as Monday night, when the Nets face the Utah Jazz at the Barclays Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.