NBA Live Thread: Houston Rockets at Brooklyn Nets, 6:00 PM ET

Another game, another heartbreaking loss. Mikal Bridges missed the potential game-tying free throws that would’ve likely sent it to overtime. Instead, it was a loss at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves — Brooklyn’s seventh loss in the last eight games. It’s piling on, but they’ll have a chance to rid the losing streak against the Rockets at home.

WHO: Houston Rockets (21-23) at Brooklyn Nets (17-27)

WHEN: 6:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

From our game preview...

Injuries: No Day’Ron Sharpe or Dariq Whitehead. Ben Simmons is set to practice for the Long Island Nets Saturday and could return on Monday night vs. the Jazz. He last played on November 6, the Nets sixth game.

No Jabari Smith, Tari Eason, or Victor Oladipo. Night two of a back-to-back so we’ll see if Reggie Bullock and Jae’Sean Tate suit u

The Game: Houston won the first game. Nic Claxton loves to face off against the league’s best centers, and he’ll have another fun battle on his hands tonight. Alperen Sengun has a pretty decent case to be named to the Western Conference All Star team. Big Goon had another solid night at the office last night with 11/7/6 in just 25 minutes. When you’re able to rest your big guy on the front end of a b2b, it gives you a better chance of competing on the back end. It’ll be interesting to see how Ime Udoka makes use of the big guy.