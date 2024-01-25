Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Heartbreaker, this Time to Minnesota Timberwolves 96-94

If you thought the Brooklyn Nets were out of ways to stumble at the finish line, you were wrong. It’s a reasonable mistake given their season thus far, but a mistake all the same.

Tonight’s pebble which the Nets tripped over just a few feet from the red tape was the charity stripe, a place Brooklyn’s struggled at of late, but never in a game’s waning seconds like they did tonight. With game-tying free throws being the game-tying field goals of basketball, Tyler Bass can might want with the Mikal Bridges tonight.

But contrary to popular, or just our simple-minded belief, games aren’t lost on one play. Each step you take to get to the finish plays a part, and while the Nets did a lot right this evening, they learned one or two paces off course will prove fatal against a western conference titan like the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Final: Minnesota Timberwolves 96, Brooklyn Nets 94

————————————————————————————————————————————————-

The element of offense has been playing Waldo for the Nets ever since mid-December, but Brooklyn found it early tonight. Despite the switch giving anyone on Brooklyn not named Cam Thomas hell during the past few weeks, Minnesota came out in the drop. Doing so allowed Brooklyn to hit some early jumpers off the screen and establish an offensive flow.

It’s a kryptonite common amongst defenses wielding Rudy Gobert and the Nets did their homework, exploiting it as often as possible. Mikal Bridges hit a few mid-range looks and the Nets found open threes off Minnesota’s crashing defenders helping from the wing. The team tallied nine assists in the period as a result.

The fourth quarter seemed to come early in the following frame, as Minnesota jumped out to a 9-0 burst to retake the lead early in the second quarter. Still with a little gas from his 62-point outburst earlier this week, Karl-Anthony Towns hit the NOS in this period, abusing Brooklyn’s own switch this time.

Unlike Brooklyn with their speed vs Gobert, he hurt the Nets with his size, finishing easily over Dennis Smith Jr., Royce O’Neale, or anyone else that switched onto him. Towns also sprinkled in some nice finishes vs Nic Claxton, who otherwise enjoyed a solid evening vs the game’s deepest front court.

Clax finished tonight with 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals. It went down as his 16th double-double of the season and his seventh in his last 10 games.

Cam Thomas momentarily kept the Nets in stride after that onslaught. When Gobert returned, it was his turn to chip at the cracks in Stilfe Tower. But after one or two tunnel-vision shots, Vaughn re-introduced him to the bench and the Nets to their stagnant offense.

While the Nets avoided any leading to Anthony Edward fireworks at the other end, they still turned the rock over four times in the period, many of which were live ball. Minnesota blanketed Brooklyn in the second period’s final four minutes to carve out a lead. Challenging Gobert at the rim one too many times, or in the spirit of my earlier metaphor, superman at the in the sky, they fell behind 60-48 at the half. Thomas led all Nets at this point with 13 points on 5-8 shooting despite logging just 12 minutes.

The third quarter’s early stages instead belonged to Anthony Edwards. It was miracle for Brooklyn that I got this far into my write up without needing to mention his name. Hitting shots off screens and punishing in isolation, the Ant-Man smashed Brooklyn with 10 points in the period. For the game he finished with 24 points, though Brooklyn collectively

Spencer Dinwiddie rose up to keep the Nets in stride however. A guy who’s likely given points bettors more headaches than any other player in the league this year, Spence’s third quarter was like two two tylenols and an orange gatorade. He nailed three shots from deep during the frame, the last of which cut the Minnesota lead down to six at the three minute mark of the third.

Both defense tightened up soon after that, as the Nets kept fans in the limbo spot, at one point looking like they were ready to make a run to put real pressure on the TWolves and then ready to go quietly into the weekend during another. The former would eventually come into fruition.

Brooklyn ran their offense through Thomas late. Jacque Vaughn didn’t need to flip a coin between him and Mikal Bridges as No. 1 struggled all game with 16 points while shooting 8-18 from the field. He did however hit a tough and-one which cut the Minnesota lead to four, and then another layup soon after to make it a two point game with just over three to play.

For all their might, Minnesota’s bigs helped the Nets stay in it late with a slew of offensive fouls, traditional turnovers, and missed free throws. Gobert’s worst mistake came with just over a minute to go when he infiltrated too much space on Cam Thomas’s baseline jumper, granting him two free throws which would tie the game up.

But at the end of the day, Gobert and Towns are stars. Having two are a luxury the Nets have notably gone without this year and Minnesota made that clear. Two possessions later, KAT fed his fellow seven-footer an alley-oop slam for the lead. Bridges had a chance to tie it at the line after drawing a foul with 2.4 seconds to play, but the 83.9% career shooter from the stripe missed his first shot and then the one after in a failed rebound-and-score attempt that the Nets committed a lane violation during.

Next Up

The Nets will stay in Brooklyn for a date with the Houston Rockets. The boys from Space City beat the Nets last time out 112-101 final score where Brooklyn’s top scorer that night, Cam Johnson, only reached 16 points.

It’ll be a loaded matchup with the Rockets possession Brooklyn’s infamous James Harden picks. With Brooklyn currently holding the NBA’s eighth worst record, they’re more likely to give Houston a lottery selection unless they turn things around.