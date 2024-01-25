NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 PM, ET

If the Brooklyn Nets are currently the feel-bad team — one that had a small margin of error and got hit with injury, the Minnesota Timberwolves are the feel-good team, one that for 12 weeks led the NBA’s Western Conference and are now tied with the Thunder. Minnesota, like Brooklyn, is not without controversy but their issue is losing a game when their best player scored 62 points, while the Nets issue is ... oh, never mind.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (17-26) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (31-12)

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV). WFAN on (Radio.)

From our game preview

Injuries: Cam Johnson is questionable with a left shoulder contusion. No Ben Simmons, Day’Ron Sharpe or Dariq Whitehead, but Noah Clowney was called up from Long Island Wednesday. In his only extended minutes in Brooklyn, he scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds. Night two of a back-to-back so we’ll see who’s good to go. We know for sure Jaylen Clark is out due to an Achilles injury while Mike Conley has been out due to an illness. No word on if he’ll be back tonight. The Game: How do you respond when your team melts down and loses all sense of composure during a game? That’s what Wolves head coach Chris Finch had to figure out after his team collapsed and took a disastrous home loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night

