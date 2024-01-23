NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks, 7:30 PM, ET

The Brooklyn Nets are falling, the New York Knicks are rising. That’s the story of basketball in Gotham this fall and winter. And not so uncoincidentally, the Brooklynites are coming off their worst loss of the year, a mind-boggling, jaw-slacking 125-114 defeat at the hands of the Clippers while the Manhattanites had an emotional win over the Raptors. Will directions change? Charles, Kenny and Ernie will try to help us out. It’s on TNT.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (17-25) vs. New York Knicks (26-17)

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: TNT (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

From our game preview

Injuries: No Ben Simmons, Dariq Whitehead, or Day’Ron Sharpe. Jacque Vaughn promised an update on Simmons and Sharpe on the Nets return to Brooklyn. Both are believed to be close. No Mitchell Robinson. Isaiah Hartenstein is dealing with left Achilles tendinopathy. He’s questionable. The game: The Knicks won the first meeting. What a way to come into rivalry week. The Nets are spiraling downwards and the Knicks are trending upwards and have a great chance to earn homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. And we all know how loud Knicks fans are.

