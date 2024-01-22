Three Liberty players, led by Breanna Stewart, begin Team USA Olympic journey at Barclays Center

Three members of the New York Liberty — Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney — will have a home court advantage next month when they gather at Barclays Center for Team USA tryouts.

The three were among 18 American women selected by USA Basketball’s Women’s National Team and announced Monday. Training camp will be held from from February 2-4 in Brooklyn in preparations for a FIBA tournament in Belgium in February, then the 2024 Olympics in July.

Following training camp, 12 players will be selected by the USA Basketball Women’s National Team Committee to represent the United States at the 2024 FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament February 8-11 in Antwerp, Belgium. The FIBA tournament is seen as a warmup for the Paris Olympics which begin July 26. The Americans are once again heavily favored.

Stewart, the WNBA’s reigning MVP, has twice won Olympic gold in 2016 and 2020. Stewart, Ionescu and Laney also won gold with Team USA at the FIBA Women’s World Cup in 2022.

Diana Taurasi will be competing for her sixth Olympic gold in July, having won in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020. Team USA will be seeking its eighth straight gold. Of the 18 athletes in Brooklyn for camp, 11 have won at least one gold previously.

USA Basketball Women’s National Team head coach Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx) will lead the USA in training camp and at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament. She will be assisted by Mike Thibault (Washington Mystics) and Curt Miller (Los Angeles Sparks).

“With less than 200 days until the 2024 Olympic Summer Games, we are excited to bring together a group of athletes who aspire to represent the United States not only in Antwerp, but ultimately Paris,” said Jennifer Rizzotti, USA Basketball Women’s National Team Committee chair.

FIBA Qualifying Tournament matchups vs. Belgium on February 8 at 2:45 p.m. ET, Nigeria on February 9 at 12:15 p.m. ET and Senegal on February 11 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Team USA games will stream free for Courtside 1891 subscribers.

In addition to the three Americans, other Liberty players, led by France’s Marina Johannes and China’s Han Xu, will also compete for spots on their Olympic teams. Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello is also head coach of Australia’s national team known as the Opals.