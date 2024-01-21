Brooklyn Nets disintegrate in fourth quarter, lose to Los Angeles Clippers 125-114

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers treated basketball fans to a proof of one of the game’s oldest theorems on Sunday afternoon: It’s a game of runs. The final one just didn’t go in Brooklyn’s favor.

Final Score: Los Angeles Clippers 125, Brooklyn Nets 114.

After playing in the only city (besides their own) with two NBA teams on Friday, the Nets didn’t have to board a plane after a convincing win over the Lakers. They got to enjoy some rare rest on the road, preparing to play in the same arena later in the weekend.

They clearly made themselves at home, picking up right where they left off to start Sunday’s matinee against the Clippers:

Wasted no time

Mikal Bridges swished home a 3-pointer five seconds into the game, and the Nets didn’t let up. Brooklyn sprinted out to a 16-0 lead. as the Clippers looked like the tourists that had enjoyed a Saturday night out in the City of Angels.

As they’d done in recent weeks, Jacque Vaughn deployed a switch-heavy defense out of the gates, which ground L.A.’s offense to a halt. James Harden’s deadly pick-and-rolls instead turned into slow-moving isolations, as he and Paul George took turns clanging shots off the rim while Kawhi Leonard waited in the corner for a pass that wasn’t coming.

That was all short-lived. Four minutes later, the score was tied 18-18, as two monster runs canceled each other out before the first quarter had even expired. But the signs were still positive for Brooklyn. Free-flowing ball movement led to open 3-point attempts for every member of the starting five except for Nic Claxton, who in turn was enjoying a matchup with Ivica Zubac’s injury replacement, Mason Plumlee.

After the two teams traded buckets for the rest of the first quarter, the next big run came courtesy of Brooklyn’s second unit to start the second quarter.

The Nets jumped out to a 45-31 lead midway through the frame, buoyed by a familiar, feisty three-guard lineup. Dennis Smith Jr. did DSJ stuff, talking enough trash to egg Harden into a double-tech while running the floor in transition and even hitting a corner three. Lonnie Walker floated in transition, whether all the way to the rim or pulling up for three:

Lonnie Walker pulls down the board and pulls up from three and Jacque Vaughn is loving it.

Those two combined for 21 points in relatively suppressed minutes — 18 for Smith, just ten for Walker — but the real star was Cam Thomas.

Thomas didn’t play his most explosive game; it was no 40-piece from another planet, though there were ridiculous shots:

hahaha Cam Thomas WHAT

Yet, his 20-point, six-assist performance featured plenty of under-control possessions where he drew two defenders, saw that the last line of L.A.’s help defense was nowhere to be found, and made a simple pass to Claxton for a layup or dunk.

Brooklyn’s starting center would finish with 16 points and six boards, and most of his looks were spoon-fed, the result of a Clipper defense that was disengaged at best for most of Sunday afternoon. But rather than Dinwiddie or Bridges spoon-feeding Clax throughout the game, it was Thomas finding the opportunities just as he had early in the Lakers game...

Cam Thomas drives baseline, dumps it off to Claxton for a huge jam:

Brooklyn took a 61-49 lead into halftime, and all seemed rosy.

That continued through the third quarter, as the Clippers couldn’t cut into the deficit. The starting five refused to give up their lead this time, behind the efforts of Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Each hit four 3-pointers, many of them swishing through the net to crush L.A.’s momentum, as Brooklyn’s starting backcourt finally caught up with the bench. Bridges in particular was impressive, finishing with a 26/6/5 line despite battling through the shin contusion he suffered on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers:

Mikal Bridges walking gingerly after slipping and falling on that shin again:

He was outplaying L.A.’s stars, although not a tall task on Sunday afternoon. George, Harden, and Leonard reminded fans of a certain Brooklyn trio, sleep-walking against a lesser opponent. If not for Russell Westbrook off the bench, their lack of production may have been fatal.

Westbrook was everywhere, playing 31 minutes to post 23/9/6 on 10-of-16 shooting. The Tasmanian Devil-ish drives to the rim went his way on Sunday, and for much of the contest, he was the only Clipper interested in matching Brooklyn’s energy and fight. He blocked two shots, put his nose in Brooklyn’s jerseys, and kept his team alive for the fourth quarter...

The HUSTLE by RUSS

It appeared no different from the three quarters that had preceded it. The Clippers hit a shot to generate some momentum, only for the Nets to respond with a cushion-inflating play, often from Bridges or Thomas. Sometimes both:

Clippers cut it to seven, then Cam Thomas hits a floater and hits Bridges for a transition layup after Bridges steals the ball:

And then, the run to end all runs. Those buckets, which extended the lead to 114-103, were Brooklyn’s last of the game. That was it. No more.

Anything that could have gone wrong did go wrong for the Nets, as they helplessly watched the Clippers end the game on a 22-0 run that erased all of their previous sins. Unimaginative offense for three-and-a-half quarters, uninterested defense with no semblance of backline rotations, relying on a bench player to bring enough energy to ignite the whole roster?

Well, L.A. went unpunished for all of that, and proved themselves correct in their decision to take the Brooklyn Nets lightly. Leonard finally turned it up to hit some big shots down the stretch, as did Harden, who led the Clips with both 24 points and ten assists.

But they needed Brooklyn to collapse, and the Nets whole-heartedly obliged.

Scoring zero points in just under six minutes of NBA action seems impossible, but they pulled it off. On some possessions, Cam Johnson (3-of-11, nine points) or Dorian Finney-Smith (0-of-5, zero points) would miss an open shot. On many others, Brooklyn ran the same bland actions to no avail, dribble-handoffs against switches that went sideways at best.

At one point, Nic Claxton took a corner three with a dozen seconds on the shot-clock. Why? Well, why not? Bridges started trying to bleed the clock out with four minutes left, letting the ball roll up the floor, acknowledging the Nets were trying to avoid a loss, rather than notch a win.

Jacque Vaughn played defense-offense with Finney-Smith and Thomas alongside the rest of the starters, though only called one timeout during the avalanche. Should it have been more? Maybe so. Then again, it seemed like his team needed divine intervention rather than a simple timeout during their worst stretch of the season.

Nobody can escape blame for such a loss. A 2-0 stint in Los Angeles was in their fingertips, as the Nets had outplayed their opponents for seven-and-a-half quarters in Tinsel Town. Two measly wins may not have erased all the pain of the past month, but it would have given Nets fans what they've been missing: something to cheer about.

But basketball is a game of runs. And an historically awful one now sends the Nets back to Brooklyn, hurting once more.

Milestone Watch

A couple of individual accomplishments from this one, small potatoes given the brutal ending.

Cam Thomas posted the fourth 20-point, five-assist game of his career, and the 19th 20-point of his season.

Mikal Bridges now has nine 20/5/5 games on the season, bringing his career total for such games to 15.

Tsai on hand

Joe Tsai — who some fans would like to hear from — was at the game at Crypto.com Center but didn’t speak.

Next Up

No rest for the wicked. The Brooklyn Nets will return home to play their cross-town rival at the Barclays Center. Tip-off against the New York Knicks is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday evening.