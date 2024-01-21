Moore: Los Angeles Lakers interested in Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets like Gary Trent Jr.

In his 30-team survey of trade rumors, Matt Moore of Hardwood Paroxysm writes that Spencer Dinwiddie is “known” to be on the Los Angeles Lakers radar while the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets “among the teams with interest” in the Raptors’ Gary Trent Jr.

Moore doesn’t discuss who might be going in the opposite direction before the February 8 trade deadline, and like more than one NBA writer he finds the lack of “noise” emanating from the Nets front office headquarters in Sunset Park “curious.”

Curiously, not a lot of noise about the Nets. They’re mentioned on the fringes of the conversation for most of the big-name targets, from Dejounte Murray to Zach LaVine to Donovan Mitchell. But outside of “It’s going to take at least one first to get Dorrian Finney Smith or Royce O’Neale,” I haven’t heard much. You would think with the season slipping away, they’d be pursuing shakeups but the front office seems content to use this season to assess things, though a deal for their expiring contracts seems likely. The Lakers are known to have interest in Spencer Dinwiddie and is likely to generate a market before the deadline.

Dinwiddie of course has the biggest expiring deal on the Brooklyn roster: $18.9 million and has been rumored as the key piece in any deal Sean Marks & co. put together for Dejounte Murray. Murray makes a bit more than $17 million this year but begins a four-year, $114 million extension in July.

Moore’s suggestion of Lakers interest in Dinwiddie, an L.A. native, is new, but the Lakers have used a revolving set of guards as they try to get out of the middle muddle they’ve dealt with most of this season. D’Angelo Russell, who played two years with Brooklyn before the 2019 “Clean Sweep” brought KD and Kyrie to the Nets, would be the easiest match in a trade. He has two years left on his deal at $36 million. DLo called Jacque Vaughn a “hell of a coach” after the Lakers loss to the Nets.

“They throw a lineup out there that’s very versatile,” Russell said. “If you don’t communicate, they’ll take advantage of it from slips and screens, and obviously, Jacque Vaughn’s a hell of a coach. He’s drawing up sets and putting them in position to take advantage of any miscommunication or mishaps on our end.”

Russell, 27, is averaging 15.8 ppg on 47/40/78 shooting splits while averaging 6.1 assists.

Moore says Trent is the most frequently name mentioned in Toronto trade rumors.

Gary Trent Jr. is the name most frequently discussed, with the Lakers and Nets among the teams with interest.

The Nets have had reported interest in Trent Jr. in the past, going back to the 2018 NBA Draft when the 6’5” swingman out of Duke went 37th, between the two Nets picks at Nos. 29 and 40.

Trent, who’s averaging 11.8 points a game, has had a disappointing season with his scoring average well below his 14.1 career number. He also has an expiring contract (nearly identical to Dinwiddie’s.) He’s shooting 42.6% from the field and 41.5% from deep and has had some big games, like a 28-point effort vs. the Heat — shooting 8-of-9 from deep — last week but. unlike Dinwiddie, Trent is a pure shooting guard.