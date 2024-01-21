NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 PM ET

Phew. Talk about a much-needed win and sigh of relief for Brooklyn, who took down the Los Angeles Lakers on national television this past Friday. The brights were light as pressure mounted and the Nets took care of business — specifically Cam Thomas — who dropped a smooth 33 points on the night.

Let’s see if they can carry the momentum in the second game against an L.A. team.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (17-24) at Los Angeles Clippers (26-14)

WHEN: 3:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

From our game preview...

Injuries: No Ben Simmons, Day’Ron Sharpe or Dariq Whitehead. Ivica Zubac has been out with a calf strain and will be out again. The Game: Funny how time flies. When we last saw the Clippers around these parts, they were integrating James Harden into their plans and were scuffling. Everyone got their bars off at their expense and were ready to write them off. However, they’ve gotten their act together and figure to be hell on wheels come playoff time.

