Long Island Nets outlast Windy City Bulls, 121-115 as Jalen Wilson and Keon Johnson combine for 55

Jalen Wilson had 28 points and Keon Johnson 27 — including a 7-of-9 performance from three — Friday night as the Long Island Nets beat the Windy City Bulls in Chicago. It was the second straight win for the Nets affiliate and the second straight night two Long Island players combined for 55 points. On Wednesday, it was Noah Clowney with 28 and Wilson with 27 in a win over the Stockton Kings in California.

Johnson, who came off the bench, was 10-of-13 overall including that 7-of-9 piece from three. The Brooklyn Nets two-way also had five boards and two assists in 26 minutes. Wilson had 28, getting to the line 15 times and making all but three of them. He was also 6-of-12 overall from the field, missing his three 3-point attempts. The 6’8” forward, who’s the Nets other two-way, also had six rebounds, five assists, a block and a steal.

Chandler to Wilson for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/DG2vwkgdLC — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) January 20, 2024

Clowney continued his hot streak with 16 points, nine boards and two blocks. He also capitalized on some strong shooting from the line, making 8-of-9 for the game. He went 2-of-5 overall, missing his only 3-pointer.

Jacque Vaughn was again asked about the possibility of Clowney getting minutes with Brooklyn as Day’Ron Sharpe continues to rehab from a knee injury. Vaughn made it seem like the Nets intend to keep the 6’10” big down on the farm at least for now.

“Because of Day’Ron we’ve played small and our defense has changed because of that. So we haven’t been in as much drop coverage,” Vaughn said. “Noah’s probably been playing 90 percent of the time in the G-League in drop coverage, because that’s what we were doing. So it’d be an adjustment for him to come and play a switching defense.

“But we have organizationally talked about bringing him at some point and seeing them again. … But it’s pretty cool that he’s hooping, doing well. A little confidence goes a long way.”

Clowney has been on a roll since the Nets brought him up for the ill-fated Milwaukee Bucks game on December 27 and he scored 12 points, noting that the night made him feel he could compete on the NBA level. Since then, the 19-year-old Clowney has averaged 17.8 points, including three games of 25+ points, and 7;8 rebounds

The game was close throughout, with Long Island holding a two-point lead — 117-115 with 15 seconds left but the young Nets put it away with four Wilson free throws.

Long Island is now 2-2 on its road trip and will wrap things up on the trip Friday night with a rematch vs Windy City.