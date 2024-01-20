Dorian Finney-Smith sanguine about trade rumors

NBA players know what to expect this time of year: rumors, rumors and more rumors, all of them with the potential of disrupting their personal professional lives, from where their kids go to school to where they’ll be going to work every morning.

Dorian Finney-Smith is lucky. He’s only been traded once in his eight-year professional career, from Dallas to Brooklyn last February in the Kyrie Irving trade. Now at 30, he’s looking at the prospect of yet another move. He, along with Royce O’Neale, are at the center of a lot of rumors that have one or both being sent elsewhere for first rounders. The asking price for DFS, per a league source, is two firsts.

How does he handle it? Brian Lewis asked him in Los Angeles Friday.

“It always gets weird around this time in the NBA,” Finney-Smith said before the Nets beat the Lakers with him scoring only three points. “Just can’t focus on the outside noise. That’s part of it. There’s nothing you can do about it.

“We’ve all got social media, so you’re going to hear it. It ain’t real. It’s a whole bunch of chit-chatter until something officially happens. I’m a Brooklyn Net, and I want to win. That’s all that matters.

“For sure. I never really paid attention to that s–t,” Finney-Smith laughed. “If it happens, it happens.”

Meanwhile, the rumor mill continued to churn. Dejounte Murray still appears to be a target of Sean Marks & co. but the question is how much is Marks willing to offer. Reports indicate that while Atlanta wants two first rounders for the former All-Star, the Nets are only offering one.

Murray may have upped his price Friday night when for the second time in as many nights, he won the Hawks a game with a buzzer-beater, this time against the Heat in Miami...

DEJOUNTE MURRAY. PULL-UP 3 FOR THE WIN.



His 2nd game-winner in a row after his buzzer-beater on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/dKfJKUxAaJ — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2024

As the ESPN desk joked, add another pick to what the Hawks want for the 27-year-old.