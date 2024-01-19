NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 PM ET

When it rains it pours. One game after suffering heartbreak against the Heat in OT, Trail Blazers’ guard Anfernee Simons hit a game-winner to hand Brooklyn its fourth straight loss. They’ve slipped mightily in the standings, losers in 14 of the last 17 after a 13-10 start.

They’re currently out of a play-in spot with a ton of things to figure out before the trade deadline. For now, they need a win in the worst way possible.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (16-24) at Los Angeles Lakers (21-21)

WHEN: 10:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV) | ESPN (TV) | WFAN-FM (Radio)

From our game preview...

Injuries: No Ben Simmons or Day’Ron Sharpe. Dariq Whitehead is out indefinitely due to a left shin stress reaction, aka shin splints. Mikal Bridges is probable with a right shin contusion. No Gabe Vincent as he continues to be out with a knee injury. Cam Reddish is out due to left knee effusion The Game: Mikal Bridges isn’t at full strength, and that will make things a lot tougher on the Nets. Bridges is still struggling with his shot, but he’s got to keep attacking when he’s on the court. As our Collin Helwig pointed out, Bridges’ defense has suffered this season and it’s hurt the Nets throughout the year. The Lakers are last in 3-point attempts, but the Nets can’t count on that tonight. The Brooklyn defense has been pretty awful for a while now and if you allow even the worst three point shooters open looks, they’re gonna cash in.

