Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson combine for 55 points as Long Island Nets defeat Stockton Kings, 105-100

Four nights after being blown out by the Stockton Kings, the Long Island Nets returned to the central California city Wednesday to beat the Kings’ affiliate, 105-101, led by a combined 55 points from Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson.

It was Clowney’s latest career-high at 28 points. The 6’10” big grabbed seven rebounds and blocked a shot as well in 34 minutes. In the Nets game vs. the Kings Monday, he was limited to six by NBA veteran big Skal Labassiere, but on Wednesday he went 11-of-17, including 1-of-4 from deep. It was Clowney’s third game of 25 or more points in the past eight and included yet another highlight slam...

Another day, another Noah Clowney dunk ‍♂️



: ESPN+ | @LongIslandNets pic.twitter.com/X0YVgin1fy — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 18, 2024

Wilson was his usual solid self with 27 points, shooting 10-of-16 overall and 3-of-5 from deep in 42 minutes. He finished with eight boards and two steals as well. Kennedy Chandler, the Long Island point guard, had 12 points and five assists while two-way Keon Johnson had five points. Dariq Whitehead was rested for injury management, an indication his rehab continues.

The Stockton Kings trailed most of the first half, their biggest lead being two points versus Long Island’s seven. Long Island’s bench outscored the Kings 15-8 to help the Nets get the edge 50-43 at the end of the half.

Kings forward Colby Jones sparked a third quarter run as the Kings shot 56.5% from the field, their highest percentage of the night. The Kings fought back to take the lead, 83-80, in the fourth quarter before the Nets pulled ahead, starting with this 3-pointer from G League veteran Kaiser Gates

Kaiser Gates ties it up with a big 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/MQ8Ut1XwxW — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) January 18, 2024

With 1:41 left in the game, the Nets went up by 10 after Clowney hit two free throws, but the Kings started whittling things down, twice getting the margin down to two, but with less than five seconds left, Kyler Edwards literally slammed the door shut.

Long Island next flies to Chicago for a game with the Windy City Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET Friday.