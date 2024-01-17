NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:00 PM ET

It’s been a rough go for Brooklyn. After losing its eighth games out of the last nine — a heartbreaker against Miami — the team dropped seven games below .500. Questions continue to linger regarding the direction of the team, which should be answered come the trade deadline.

Until then, this is the team they’re rocking with and they need a win in the worst way.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (16-23) at Portland Trail Blazers (10-29)

WHEN: 10:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

From our game preview...

Injuries: No Ben Simmons or Day’Ron Sharpe. Lonnie Walker IV is still on a minutes restriction.

Shaedon Sharpe was diagnosed with a lower abdominal strain on Monday and will be reevaluated in two weeks. Robert Williams is out for the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee. DeAndre Ayton has been out for a while with right knee tendinitis, but is listed as probable for tonight. Malcolm Brogdon is questionable with right adductor soreness.

The Game: Portland won the first meeting. As it happens, that’s the last game the Blazers have won. When you lose, the vultures start to circle around your roster... Someone who might be running out of time is Spencer Dinwiddie. He’s struggled with his shot the past three games, been benched down the stretch of games, and has only crossed the 30 minute threshold once since the calendar flipped to 2024. It’s not unreasonable for him to seemingly be frustrated and post out loud. When he does touch the court, the Nets need him to be aggressive and making good things happen. If not, he’ll continue to find himself on the bench frustrated as Dennis Smith Jr gets more of his minutes.

