YES ratings plummet without wins or stars

The Brooklyn Nets coverage on YES is among the best, if not the best, in the NBA, with Ian Eagle, Ryan Ruocco, Sarah Kustok and Richard Jefferson in front of the cameras and Frank DiGraci behind them. They have Emmys galore and reputations that are unmatched.

The product on the court? Not so much.

So, it’s no surprise that the ratings for YES have dropped precipitously, as ND reported a couple of weeks ago on Twitter and as Brian Lewis reported with more detail Wednesday.

The Nets entered this week averaging 43,000 total viewers per game on YES. That’s down 34.85 percent from 66,600 at this same point last season, when both Durant and Irving were still in Brooklyn.

While Nets ticket sales and sponsorships are holding up, YES is taking the biggest hit. Indeed, Barclays Center has seen 99.1% of seats sold for Nets games this season, only a slight drop from last season’s 99.6%.

In addition to the Nets lack of stars and wins, the New York Knicks are playing well this season and attracting 115,000 viewers per game, nearly three times the Nets. This year’s YES viewership is even worse when compared to two seasons ago when the Nets had three future Hall of Famers and were garnering audiences of 78,000 a night. That’s a drop of 44.8%.

As history has shown, things can change. In 2018-19, the season when the Nets surprised everyone and got the sixth seed, they were only pulling in 35,000 viewers, 19% less than this season. That summer, the Nets signed Durant and Irving. Could that happen again? The Nets and YES Network officials certainly hope so.