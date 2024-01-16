Long Island Nets lose to Santa Cruz Warriors on West Coast trip despite big game from Noah Clowney

With Jalen Wilson and Dariq Whitehead sitting on the Brooklyn Nets bench back in New York, the Long Island Nets suffered their second straight loss on their West Coast road trip, losing to the Santa Cruz Warriors, 98-90, Monday night.

The game was an opportunity for Noah Clowney to once again show his stuff and he did, starting with the Nets first play of the game...

CLOWNEY WITH THE pic.twitter.com/FfeUOUqp62 — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) January 15, 2024

Clowney, the 6’10” Alabama product taken with the Suns’ pick in last June’s draft, finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a block which has become a typical stat line for him since he scored 14 vs. Milwaukee Bucks back on December 27.

So much so that Jacque Vaughn said the Nets have considering bringing him back up with Day’Ron Sharpe sidelined and recently watched several games’ worth of film.

“We’ve definitely talked about it,” said Vaughn when asked if Clowney might get called up while Sharpe recovers. “I get a chance to watch his minutes and they’re graded every single game. I watched his last probably three games this morning. So definitely keep a close eye on what he’s doing. It’s something we organizationally have talked about, having Noah at some point join us.”

Clowney was only 1-of-4 from three and 2-of-5 from the line, but was aggressive all night long as Nets tried to get an advantage over the Golden State affiliate.

Chandler ➡️ Clowney for the SLAM pic.twitter.com/8htYDVBpLE — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) January 15, 2024

Kennedy Chandler, the former Memphis Grizzlies point guard, had another good game, leading the Nets with 24 points on 11-of-20 shooting in a whopping 43 minutes. Two-way guard Keon Johnson finished with a double-double, collecting 14 points and 16 rebounds.

The Nets dominated in the paint to start the contest, scoring 18 points from inside the key to remain neck-and-neck with the Warriors and end the frame narrowly trailing 21-20. The contest stayed competitive into the second quarter before 10 straight points from Kendric Davis and Jackson Rowe led a 17-5 Santa Cruz run to give the Sea Dubs a 43-36 advantage. Key defensive stops from guard Yuri Collins and center Amida Brimah allowed the Sea Dubs to widen the gap and enter the break with a 54-44 lead.

Santa Cruz stormed into the second half, pulling ahead by as many as 19 points to lead the Nets, 78-59, with 2:08 remaining in the third frame. Donovan Williams who played for Long Island last season sent both teammates and fans alike into a frenzy by bracketing a nine-point third-quarter performance with a windmill dunk and a chase-down block to end the period with a 78-64 lead.

The Nets responded quickly in the final frame, closing the gap to just six points before five consecutive points from Warriors guard Pat Spencer allowed Santa Cruz to retain the lead down to the final minute. Gui Santos earned a trip to the charity stripe with 25 seconds remaining and drained both free throws to keep the game just beyond Long Island’s reach, and Santa Cruz walked away with the victory, 98-90.

Davis led the Warriors in scoring with 23 points, and added six assists and five rebounds, while Rowe finished the day with 21 points and four rebounds for Santa Cruz.

Long Island continues out West Wednesday night, headed back to Stockton where they lost to the Kings’ affiliate two nights ago.