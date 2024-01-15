NBA Live Thread: Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM ET

The Nets tried to right the ship while playing overseas, but to no avail. Perhaps that’ll change as they make their way back to Brooklyn for an MLK Game against the Miami Heat.

WHO: Miami Heat (23-16) at Brooklyn Nets (16-22)

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

Injuries: No Ben Simmons or Day’Ron Sharpe. Expect both back in two weeks.

Dru Smith is out. Jimmy Butler has been out for a while due to a right MP joint sprain, and it’s doubtful he plays today. Kevin Love missed last night’s game due to a left knee contusion. We’ll see if he’s back tonight. Jaime Jaquez Jr had to leave last night’s game due to a groin injury. No word on if he’ll play tonight.

The Game: There’s always a lot of discussion about travel in the NBA, but this year there’s been a bit more than usual. The Nets are back from Paris, but after today’s game immediately fly west for a three-game road trip. The Heat are on the second leg of a back-to-back. And to make things more complicated for Spo and friends, this is their third game in four nights. The road doesn’t get any easier.

