Long Island Nets to open at Nassau Coliseum on November 10

The front of their rookie jerseys may say “Brooklyn,” but it’s likely that Noah Clowney, Dariq Whitehead and Jalen Wilson will at some point change that cloth name plate to “Long Island.”

Their presence as well as that of Merrick, Long Island native and Egyptian national team power forward, Patrick Gardner, should make the Long Island Nets an interesting watch. Last year, under Ronnie Burrell, the young Nets ripped off straight wins on their way to the top seed in the East, led by David Duke Jr. This year, Burrell has been elevated to Brooklyn assistant coach and Nigerian national team coach Mfon Udofia has replaced him. (Three of the Nets assistant coaches are former Long Island head coaches.)

On Tuesday, the G League released its new season schedule. Long Island opens 2023-24 with three home games at Nassau Coliseum starting November 10 vs Raptors 905, followed by two home games against the Greensboro Swarm on November 11 and 13. The league opens play more than three weeks after the NBA, giving teams an opportunity to assess non-roster players on camp invites. Here’s the full schedule...

Here's a look at this season's matchups



Get your tickets today: https://t.co/FW6JpivnRf pic.twitter.com/t3wEBeAJaO — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) September 5, 2023

Long Island will play 24 home games at Nassau Coliseum, including one contest in the morning and three that will be played on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Their’ longest homestand of the season will span six games at the Coliseum around the NBA All-Star break, beginning on Tuesday, February 13, versus Delaware and concluding on Wednesday, March 6, versus Westchester.

The 2023-24 season is an historic one for the G League. For the first time, all 30 NBA teams will have affiliates with the addition of the Blazers’ Rip City Tide. The league also again is fielding a 31st team, the G League Ignite. Its roster features promising high school prospects who wanted to go pro domestically rather than attend college.

The Long Island schedule is organized into two parts: the 16-game Showcase Cup, followed by a 34-game regular season. After the Showcase Cup, team records will reset for the regular season. It tips off December 27. All 31 NBA G League teams, including the Ignite, will ultimately play 50 games.