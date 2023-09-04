Judy Reznick, ‘Mrs. Whammy’ and a fan in her own right, passes away at 87

“Mrs. Whammy,” Judy Reznick, an avid Nets fan in her own right as well as the faithful companion of her husband “Mr. Whammy,” Bruce Reznick, died Sunday in Brooklyn. She was 87.

Judy Reznick, adorned in her own Nets jersey, accompanied Bruce to hundreds if not thousands of games in East Rutherford, Newark and Brooklyn for 25 years, cheering both the team and her husband as he stood behind the basket trying to put a “hex” on opponents as they shot free throws. The couple would also hold up homemade handwritten posters exhorting Nets players to do their best. The two, often accompanied by their grandchildren, were fixtures at Nets games for a generation, but the Reznicks were more than fans, more than fixtures in the new Brooklyn arena. The Reznicks gave the Barclays Center a wholesome family feel from Day One.

Doug Bearak, a member of the Brooklyn Brigade who was particularly close to the couple, broke the news Monday...

It brings me great pain to share that Mrs. Whammy passed away yesterday. Judy was a staple within the Nets community. She was like a grandma to me and the players. I hope the team honors her this upcoming season. My thoughts are with Bruce and the rest of her family.

The couple developed relationships with everyone from owners Bruce Ratner, Mikhail Prokhorov and Joe Tsai (who they regularly offered counsel) to the ordinary fans as well as players from bench warmers to the game’s biggest stars...

Whammies welcome Kevin Durant back to The Clays



@dbearak pic.twitter.com/tbsSjgzOxF — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) October 3, 2022

Among the first to offer his condolences Monday was Spencer Dinwiddie, a favorite of the Reznicks both as a Net and as an opponent...

Indeed, many of the team’s fans posted their favorite images of the couple along with condolences...

Sad to hear this news. My heart breaks for Mr Whammy today. Always have had so many wonderful interactions with Mrs Whammy. Always so kind & generous. My thoughts & prayers with Mr Whammy and their family. pic.twitter.com/yP2ljPXdvL — TJ Kidd (@TJKidd__) September 4, 2023

Such sad news



Rest in paradise Mrs. Whammy



Nets World will miss you dearly pic.twitter.com/RT1fiwP0Qw — jœ ferro (@TheJoeFerro) September 4, 2023

Oh so sad….my condolences to their families, friends, loved ones, and just the whole Nets organization/fan base!

Rest in Paradise MRS Whammy ️ pic.twitter.com/m1kivVCWkl — SMART CHICK (@bsmart4life) September 4, 2023

My condolences go out to Mr Whammy, we know he is as die hard a Nets fan as they come and Mrs. whammy was right beside him just as die hard she will be missed but never forgotten rest well Judy aka Mrs. whammy #SIP pic.twitter.com/xOe05Avkz3 — Migz del Brigade (@mgbushwick1) September 4, 2023

They became so popular in fact that last Halloween one young fan dressed up as Mr. Whammy in a good natured prank...

More from Doug Bearak who put kid with Mr Whammy disguise together with real Mr Whammy. (Watch out, Whammy, these kids are ambitious.) pic.twitter.com/X2zfyXyVcf — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) October 31, 2022

Born in Chicago in 1936, Judy Reznick met her husband while the two were high school students in Miami, she at Miami Beach High School, he at Miami High School. They continued their education together at the University of Miami where she was a cum laude graduate of Miami’s School of Education. After marrying, she taught first grade in Florida while Bruce finished law school. In 1960, they moved to Brooklyn where she served as office manager at Bruce’s law practice while raising the couple’s three children.

Starting in the late 1990s, the two began attending New Jersey Nets games and by 1998, they had become season ticket holders at Continental Airlines Arena. When the team moved to Brooklyn, the Reznicks became Nets celebrities. It was Ian Eagle, the Nets long-time broadcaster, gave Bruce the nickname for which he became known throughout the NBA: “Mr. Whammy” after his signature hex sign. Judy not only encouraged her husband’s signature hand gestures, but joined in the fun of rooting for a new team in her adopted hometown.

So effective were the Whammy hexes that LeBron James once complained about them to referees and a study last season showed opposing teams shot only 70.3% from the line at Barclays Center, eight points lower than league average for the season!

On Monday, the Nets and Tsai offered their own tribute via Twitter, no doubt the first of many...

I’m heart-broken. Thoughts and prayers from the Tsai family to Bruce and the Reznick family. https://t.co/mlVoeiEkq4 — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) September 4, 2023

She is survived by Bruce, her husband of 57 years, three children, a son, Russell, and two daughters, Janice and Jacqueline, as well as four grandchildren, Rebecca, Adam, Matthew and Andrew and nephew Matthew Shanes.

May her memory be a blessing.