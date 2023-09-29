No surprises in Nets on training camp roster

The Brooklyn Nets on Friday released the team’s training camp roster. There were no surprises.

Brooklyn will have 18 players at HSS Training Center starting Monday with Media Day. Team practices begin Tuesday and continue through the week until next weekend when the team will relocate to Las Vegas for the last two days of camp and the first preseason game vs. the Lakers October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Here’s the official roster:

The Nets have 13 fully guaranteed standard deals:

Mikal Bridges

Nic Claxton

Noah Clowney

Spencer Dinwiddie

Dorian Finney-Smith

Cam Johnson

Royce O’Neale

Day’Ron Sharpe

Ben Simmons

Dennis Smith Jr.

Cam Thomas

Lonnie Walker IV

Dariq Whitehead.

They also have signed two players to non-guaranteed deals:

Darius Bazley

Trendon Watford

And two more to two-ways:

Armoni Brooks

Jalen Wilson

As well as one on an Exhibit 9 deal:

Harry Giles III

The Nets must get down to 18 players by October 23: 15 standard deals and three two-ways. Currently, they have one opening, the third two-way. Giles would be eligible for that spot. The Nets can also sign two players to Exhibit 10 contracts, but the Exhibit 10s will not work out with Nets at HSS Training Center. Nor will they appear at Media Day. They will ultimately wind up in Long Island with the G League.

Brooklyn has in fact run several players through the Exhibit 10 process already, signing, then waiving Jordan Hall, Kiefer Sykes, Scottie Lindsey and Kyler Edwards. It’s expected that the Nets will soon sign Patrick Gardner who during his FIBA World Cup stint with the Egyptian national team said he expects to be with Long Island.

The Nets have nine holdovers from the end of last season and only five from when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last played with Brooklyn before being dealt along with T.J. Warren and Markieff Morris to Phoenix and Dallas respectively at the deadline. The Nets currently have the NBA’s eighth youngest roster with Spencer Dinwiddie the oldest player at 30.

Also of note in the Nets release is that the team has a new Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, Dave Regan, who had previously worked as sports science coordinator for the New York Mets and a sports science manager with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. Regan, like the Nets long-time sports science and sports medicine directors, Dan Meehan and Les Gelis, is a native of Melbourne, Australia. He replaces Daniel Jones, another Aussie, who left the team last season.

Media Day will be broadcast live starting at 11:00 a.m. ET Monday on the YES Network. The Nets open at home vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 25.