Brooklyn and Long Island continue making moves to fill out G League roster

The Nets, both Brooklyn and Long Island, completed a number of moves Monday to help build the Long Island Nets roster.

The Brooklyn Nets waived two players who they signed to Exhibit 10s last week — Jordan Hall, a 6’8” wing who was a two-way with the Spurs last year and a rotation player with the Nets Summer league team, and Kiefer Sykes, a G League and international veteran point guard who played 32 games with the Pacers in 2021-22. Hall is 21, Sykes 29. Long Island now controls the two players’ G League rights and if they remain on the Long Island roster for 60 days, they will receive a bonus of up to $75,000.

Brooklyn also signed another player, 24-year-old shooting guard Kyle Edwards who played last year for the Motor City Cruise, the Pistons affiliate averaging 12.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is also likely to be waived and his G League rights assigned to Long Island. Expect similar moves in the next few days.

With the moves, Brooklyn currently has 19 players under contract: 13 players on guaranteed standard deals, two on non-guaranteed standard deals, two on two-way deals, one on an Exhibit 9 and one on an Exhibit 10. That leaves them with two openings, a two-way and an Exhibit 10. Expect more signings and waivers prior to the beginning of training camp next Wednesday. Brooklyn must get down to 15 standard deals and three two-ways by October 23, the last day players can be waived.

Long Island also made two moves of their own on Monday, trading for the G League rights of two players who were on the Maine Celtics roster last season, Scottie Lindsey and A.J. Reeves. Both are 6’6” wings.

Lindsey has appeared in 107 career G League regular season games (35 starts) over four seasons with Maine, Windy City, Erie and Grand Rapids, registering averages of 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.9 minutes per game. He appeared in 29 regular season games (12 starts) with Maine last season, averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.6 minutes per contest, as well as 15 Showcase Cup games, averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.9 minutes per game. Lindsey has also spent time playing abroad in Portugal and Canada.

Reeves appeared in 19 regular season games (two starts) for Maine last season in his first year in the NBA G League, posting averages of 3.5 points and 1.0 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per contest. He also appeared in 10 Showcase Cup games for the Celtics, averaging 5.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per contest.

Long Island acquired the two from Maine in return for the G League rights to two former Nets players, now overseas: Jordan Bowden who played two years with the Nets and now plays for Nancy in the French league and Noah Kirkwood who played last season with the Nets and now plays for Bonn in the German Bundesliga.