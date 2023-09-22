Long Island Nets trade for high-flier Troy Baxter Jr.

In a summer centered around international basketball, the Long Island Nets are taking one more bite before the seasonal calendar flips to fall tomorrow.

In deal with the Indiana Mad Ants, the Long Island acquired the G League rights to forward Troy Baxter Jr. for those of journeyman big Thon Maker yesterday. Baxter formerly played in New Zealand, was set to play in Bulgaria this year, but will now join the Nets on Long Island.

Just Announced: The Long Island Nets have acquired the returning player rights to forward Troy Baxter Jr. from the Indiana Mad Ants in exchange for the returning player rights to center Thon Maker. pic.twitter.com/6YsgyW1rMn — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) September 21, 2023

Stretching out to 6’9” and weighing 200 lbs, Baxter Jr. possesses a lanky, yet light build the Nets have certainly had an eye for over between Nic Claxton, Dorian Finney-Smith, and of course Kevin Durant. While abroad last year, he averaged 17.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

With this size, Baxter Jr. also established himself as a versatile threat. He shot a respectable 36% from deep on 5.5 attempts per game in New Zealand. All the while, he carries enough speed and athleticism to put serious pressure on the rim. Baxter Jr. won an NCAA dunk contest two years ago while playing for Morgan State. He did the same thing in high school as well, becoming the first player to ever do so on both levels of the game.

After finishing up school, Baxter Jr. kept his high-flying theatrics on display in Chicago, signing with the Windy City Bulls after going undrafted. He then bounced from the Milwaukee Bucks organization to that of the Denver Nuggets before finally landing in Indiana before deciding to try his hand overseas...

TAKE FLIGHT TROY BAXTER JR. pic.twitter.com/pB7xj4zWwh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 17, 2021

At the very least, the Nets are buying stock in a highlight-making machine certain to foster some excitement amongst their G-League fans.