GALLERY: Gang’s all here as season approaches

The calendar is closing in. The Nets will hold their annual GM/head coach press conference at HSS Training Center Tuesday morning, a week before Media Day, also likely to be held at HSS. Then on October 3, things will get real when training camp opens. The Nets will spend their first four days at HSS then, fly to Las Vegas for another two at UNLV and their first preseason game vs. the Lakers on October 9. They return for their first home preseason games three days later vs. Maccabi Ra’anana.

This week, players are working out at HSS. They can scrimmage, but not under the guidance of the coaching staff per league rules. A number of them have also been sitting courtside at Barclays Center and Ben Simmons hosted a community event sponsored by his family foundation.

Here’s a photo gallery from those workouts, provided by the Nets on both their Twitter and Weibo pages. It appears (most of) the gang’s all here... starting with No. 1.

Mikal Bridges, fresh off his Team USA gig, sporting Nets new practice gear ...

Sporting Sabrina Ionescu’s new signature sneaker...

Point guards Dennis Smith Jr. and Ben Simmons took some rest...

After working out...

While Nic Claxton worked on his free throw shooting...

As did a noticeably thinner Day’Ron Sharpe...

Cam Thomas renewed old acquaintances with LSU teammate Trendon Watford...

... and watched the action.

First round picks Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead put up shots...

Whitehead’s rehab apparently going well...

Newcomer Darius Bazley looked like he was trying his hand at the 3...

While the three 30-year-olds, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale, were here for their 10th seasons...

Was everyone around? Jalen Wilson and Harry Giles III have been at Liberty games and Lonnie Walker IV we’ve seen golfing with teammates Wilson, Clowney and O’Neale. We haven’t seen Cam Johnson yet, but he, too, is just back from Manila. (We did see some Instagram images of him this week working out elsewhere with free agent Cam Payne, among others.)

We’ll see them all soon.