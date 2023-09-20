Long Island Nets filling out roster in advance of Nov. 10 opener

When you’re a G League team, you are always under construction. And that means building a roster with two-way contracts, NBA assignments, trades and yes, even local tryouts.

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced they had signed two players, 6’8” wing Jordan Hall, and 6’0” point guard Kiefer Sykes, but while Barclays Center may be their first stop; their final destination almost certainly is Nassau Coliseum, home of the Long Island Nets. The Nets are also expected to sign 6’11” center/forward Patrick Gardner, who played for the Egyptian national team at the FIBA World Cup in the coming days. His signing will likely be similar. Officially, the signings are announced by Brooklyn but ultimately they’ll be assigned to the Long Island roster when the G League opens its season November 10.

The Nets have already signed Jalen Wilson, the 51st pick in the June Draft and Armoni Brooks, who played well in the Summer League, to two-way deals, which means they’re likely to spend more time on Long Island. Plus the Nets two first-rounders, 19-year-olds Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead, are likely to spend time on Long Island as well.

Maybe the most intriguing part of the process is the local tryouts. Despite all the talent available through NBA assignments, two-ways and Exhibit 10s, it doesn’t hurt to find a few new players who can make the roster and possibly be difference makers. And what better way to find that out than an old fashioned tryout. Every G League team holds a tryout or two hoping to find talent that’s been overlooked. Two years ago, Long Island signed Craig Randall II after a local tryout and he wound up as the G League’s Most Improved Player. Last year, one of those who participated in the tryouts, Kameron Hankerson, appeared in 28 games for Long Island during the 2022-23 season and played for Brooklyn in the Summer League in July.

On September 10, the Nets held their annual local player tryout in Massapequa, NY —sponsored by HSS — where 120 players who are looking to go a pro came to impress. Each paid a $250 registration fee to show their wares, go for the dream...

We had so many talented players attend last weekend's Local Player Tryout presented by @hspecialsurgery. Here's a look into some of the action pic.twitter.com/hHniNiHddx — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) September 19, 2023

Long Island GM J.R. Holden was one of the key faces at the tryout scouting who might his next additions. For him, this is a new beginning to help players achieve their dream in making the big leagues and maybe help himself.

“We want to see the best talent,” said Holden. “We want players to come out here and work hard. We want to see those who are going to fight through a little fatigue and who’s going to push through even if they are not playing as much. All of those things matter while we sit and evaluate talent.”

Holden’s first hire this summer was new head coach. Mfon Udofia, both a former G League assistant and head coach of the Nigerian national team. He, too, was part of the process. Udofia knows what he’s looking for, a style much like the parent club’s.

“We’re going to play fast this year,” Udofia said. “We want to get out in transition and have easy chances to score. On the defensive side we are going to be physical, we are going to communicate, we are going to talk, and we want people to feel us. We want to mirror Brooklyn, and if we can mesh it to Long Island, we’ll make major strides.”

At the tryout, there were players whose backgrounds were immensely different from others. Some had a ton of experience prior to going out for the team. And then there were some players like Avelo Cabrera, someone who lacked experience but still had enough heart to go up against the best players in the gym.

“The G League is a start to get to the NBA, so I’m hoping that I can get to that level by making the team,” said Cabrera, a 20-something street baller from Washington Heights in Manhattan. “If I don’t make it this year, I’m going to continue to try until I ultimately make it.”

The two players signed Wednesday have already made it, of course, getting to the G League level and, like the workout guys, wanting more.

Hall was on a two-way deal with the San Antonio Spurs last year, getting into nine games for the big club, averaging 3.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He spent a bigger part of the season — 29 games — with the Austin Spurs where averaged 10.0/5.8/5.0. He played for the Nets’ Summer League entry in Las Vegas as well. Hall, a product of St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and a native of Wildwood, N.J., is 21 years old.

Sykes, 29, appeared in 32 NBA games — 11 starts — with Pacers in 2021-22 averaging 5.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. One of his biggest games was in January 2022 when he impressed with 18 pounds, five assists, and three rebounds. He has also played for three G League teams, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Austin Spurs and most recently, the Motor City Cruise and overseas.

Long Island has also traded for the G League rights of D.J. Stewart, a 6’6” wing who averaged 20 points for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat affiliate.

With the signings of Hall and Sykes, the Brooklyn Nets now have 13 players on guaranteed deals; two non-guaranteed deals; two two-ways and three Exhibit 9/10s. A two-way spot is still open.

The rebuild is annual. Back in June, former head coach (and COTY) Ronnie Burrell was promoted to be an assistant coach in Brooklyn. This was followed by the Nets losing key players such as David Duke Jr, Jordan Bowden, and Chris Chiozza. With these players, the Nets were able to put up the best record in the G-League for most of the season, finishing with the No. 1 seed in the East.